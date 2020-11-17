NATION
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to “rise up” against Michigan’s latest restrictions “incredibly reckless.”
The Democratic governor spoke with Capitol reporters a day after announcing limits amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has led to increased hospitalizations and deaths. Other Midwest states are facing similar second waves as the weather cools, and she has urged the public to “double down” with precautions to avoid a shelter-in-place order like what was instituted in the spring.
Whitmer responded to a tweet sent Sunday night by Scott Atlas, a science adviser to Trump, who urged people to “rise up” after the governor’s announcement. Trump himself has urged supporters to push Whitmer to reopen the state following virus restrictions, though many rules had been lifted previously. And 14 men have been charged in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap the governor.
NEW YORK (AP) — Close to 90,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America as the Monday deadline arrived for submitting claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case.
The number far exceeds the initial projections of lawyers across the United States who have been signing up clients since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits alleging decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders.
“We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in Scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement. “We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain.”
A few hours before the 5 p.m. EST deadline, the number of claims totaled 88,500, lawyers said.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Just two semesters short of earning a cybersecurity master’s degree in the U.S., Sai Naini is stuck in India, unsure what his future holds.
He rushed home this summer after learning that his father was in failing health after being diagnosed with COVID-19, making it to his hospital bedside only four hours before he died.
“He was emotional; he was in tears,” Naini said. “I was fortunate to see him. I think he was waiting to see someone who would take care of my mother, and then he left.”
Two months later, when the 28-year-old was ready to return to the University of Toledo, his visa application was denied even though he had letters from his college advisers explaining why he had gone home and that he already was enrolled in classes. The only explanation he got, he said, was that he was turned down “based on guidelines they received from the White House.”
STATE
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the slayings of a Kansas couple who were killed after a carnival worker ordered their deaths as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.
Rusty Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Friday to life without parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder.
He is one of several people charged in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County, Kansas, fair.
Prosecutors said the Carpenters were killed at the fair and their bodies were taken to Arkansas, where they were buried in a national forest near Van Buren, Arkansas.
HOUSTON (AP) — New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a store in Houston, authorities said Sunday.
Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart on the southwest side of the city. As Pennick stepped out of his Rolls Royce, she said five individuals wearing masks approached he and two others who were with him, demanding their chains.
WORLD
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s foreign minister submitted his resignation Monday amid political turmoil that has engulfed the country following a cease-fire deal for the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that calls for ceding territory to longtime adversary Azerbaijan.
The Moscow-brokered truce halted the fighting that killed hundreds, possibly thousands, in six weeks, but stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Who is the president of Peru? The answer to that question Monday was no one.
The Latin American nation’s political turmoil took a chaotic turn Sunday when interim leader Manuel Merino quit and Congress couldn’t decide on his replacement. That left Peru rudderless and in crisis less than a week after legislators ignited a storm of protest by removing President Martín Vizcarra, an anti-corruption crusader highly popular among Peruvians.