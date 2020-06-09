STATE
Tropical Storm Cristobal could soon renew its strength by uniting with another storm system coming from the west to form one giant cyclone, forecasters say.
After drenching much of the South, forecasters now expect the remnants of Cristobal to bring fierce winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to much of the Midwest by Tuesday.
A strong storm system sweeping out from the Rocky Mountains is expected to meld with Cristobal in the next couple of days, said Greg Carbin, who oversees forecasts at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas will push for increased coronavirus testing in minority communities that have been hit hard by cases by expanding walk-up and drive-through testing sites, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.
The Republican also said Texas will be poised to react to any surge in cases that may come from exposure in large public demonstrations that have been held since the death of former Houston resident George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed man stopped moving and pleading for air.
“We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one,” the Republican Abbott said.
The move comes after several black lawmakers complained the state hasn’t adequately addressed their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVD-19′s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has approved an agreement among attorneys to extend an injunction halting child sex abuse lawsuits against the organization’s 261 local councils until Nov. 16.
Under the agreement approved Monday, local councils wanting continued protection from litigation must sign agreements by July 6 requiring them to provide information to the Boy Scouts about their finances, including real estate holdings, for sharing with creditor committees.
The local councils, which run day-to-day operations for local troops, are not listed as debtors in the bankruptcy and are considered by the Boy Scouts to be legally separate entities, even though they are “related parties.” Attorneys for abuse victims have made clear that they will try to go after campsites and other properties owned by the local councils to contribute to the fund for victims.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s enthusiasm about the reopening economy sent stocks scrambling even higher on Monday, and the Nasdaq composite wiped away the last of its coronavirus-induced losses to set a record.
The S&P 500, which dictates how more 401(k) accounts perform, climbed back within 4.5% of its own record as optimism strengthens that the worst of the recession may have already passed. Stocks that would benefit most from an economy that’s growing again rose the most, including smaller companies, airlines and oil producers.
The S&P 500 rallied 38.46 points, or 1.2%, to 3,232.39 and is at its highest level since February, which a panel of economists said on Monday is the month when the recession officially began. That’s when employment set a peak before tumbling after businesses shut down across the country to slow the outbreak.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — To entice a European TV executive shopping for programs, ABC Studios offered up glossy fare including “Scandal” starring Kerry Washington and “How to Get Away with Murder” with Oscar-winner Viola Davis.
“’This is great, but when are you going to start bringing us shows that don’t have black leads?’” the buyer asked in the 2015 meeting, as then-ABC executive Channing Dungey recounts. “I was sitting in a room in the 21st century, and I thought I was being slapped across the face,” she said.
The buyer’s remark was unusually blunt, but the attitude is a familiar one within Hollywood’s own ranks: African American actors and stories make for poor exports, a stubborn assertion that’s burdened black artists and limited their opportunity and influence.
Until now. As box-office hits including “Black Panther” and the ethnically inclusive “Fast & Furious” franchise increasingly undercut what filmmaker Ava DuVernay calls a “longstanding myth,” they’ve been joined by a new generation of small-screen fare also finding international success.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — John Damskey’s nightmare began with his wife getting emails from strangers telling her she should be ashamed of her husband, a retired police officer. Their phones wouldn’t stop ringing with calls from unfamiliar numbers. Some even called his 74-year-old mother.
Baffled by the barrage of hate last Thursday, Damskey plugged his name into the internet and made a horrifying discovery: Mobs of Twitter users were falsely accusing him of being the bicyclist on a Maryland trail who accosted three young adults posting flyers protesting the death of George Floyd.
Millions of users have viewed a video last Monday’s encounter on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. One of them was Damskey, who knew he wasn’t the culprit and did nothing to provoke the death threats and angry messages directed at him.
Damskey, 53, was one of at least two men who were falsely accused by internet vigilantes who posted their photos and personal information on Twitter before police on Friday arrested and charged another man, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III, with assaulting the three protest supporters.

WORLD
BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen’s CEO is giving up managing the company’s core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole, the German automaker said Monday.
Herbert Diess, whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company’s diesel-emissions scandal, will be replaced as head of the VW brand by Ralf Brandstaetter, who has been serving as the brand’s chief operating officer, the company said.
The change will give Diess, who has been pushing the company ahead with a shift toward zero-emission vehicles and a new, more environmentally friendly image, more time to focus on the overall brand, which includes Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government on Monday published a new questionnaire with 13 topics centering on the coronavirus pandemic. The “national consultation” will be mailed to citizens in coming weeks.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has carried out several similar propaganda campaigns since returning to power in 2010. Nominally meant to get voters’ opinions on issues ranging from a new Constitution to immigration, the “national consultations” have been criticized for their politically-charged questions as well as the limited options allowed as answers.
A facsimile of the form published Monday on the government’s internet and Facebook pages includes issues like the protection of retirement homes during the pandemic and a proposal by financier George Soros on how the European Union could raise funds to support members states hard hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Speaking Monday in parliament, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that all Hungarian citizens would receive the questionnaire in the mail, asking them to return it by Aug. 15.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is accusing the Trump administration of unleashing a politically motivated campaign against Iran and is calling for “universal condemnation” of the U.S. attempt to get the U.N. Security Council to impose a permanent arms embargo against the Islamic Republic.
Sergey Lavrov said the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers and now has no legal right to try to use the U.N. resolution endorsing the deal to indefinitely continue the arms embargo, which is set to expire on Oct. 18.
In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council circulated Monday, the Russian minister said statements by U.S. State Department officials that the Trump administration doesn’t plan to resume its commitments under the nuclear deal but plans to invoke rights allegedly deriving from the resolution endorsing it are “ridiculous and irresponsible.”