STATE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation, the data from Sunday — the most recent available — says that there have been 937,317 cases in Texas, the nation’s second-largest state.
California, the most populous state, has had 936,198 cases, followed by Florida with 807,412.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana, Yellowstone County officials said.
Donald C. Nimmick, 74, died Friday evening when his airplane crashed short of the runway at Billings Logan International Airport, the coroner’s office told KULR-TV. A dog also died in the crash, airport operations supervisor Mick McCarthy told The Billings Gazette.
Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas on Friday morning and made stops in Torrington and Buffalo in Wyoming, before leaving for Billings. The plane crashed just after 7 p.m. Friday. Searchers located the downed plane in a forested area at 8:45 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42.
McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support early Sunday. Her husband did not say where she died.
McKibbin’s son, Tristen Langley, told The New York Times that his mother died in Arlington, Texas.
“She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us,” Sadler said. “She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too.”
NATION
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.
“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied to thousands of supporters early Monday, adding he appreciated their “advice.”
U.S. stocks are climbing Monday, kicking off a potentially turbulent stretch for markets, as Wall Street recovers some of its sharp sell-off from last week.
The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in afternoon trading after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 422 points, or 1.6%, at 26,928, as of 2:46 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%.
The rally came on the heels of gains for European and Asian stocks following their own better-than-expected economic data.
Caution, though, was continuing to hang over markets as the pandemic raises worries that customers will stay away from businesses and pushes more European governments to bring back restrictions. Uncertainty about Tuesday’s U.S. elections is also weighing on markets, and Treasury yields were dipping.
WORLD
VIENNA (AP) — A large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire Monday, police in the Austrian capital said.
“There are several injured persons,” police said tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”
Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). The police operation is taking place in the center of Vienna, close to the Danube river.