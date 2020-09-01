STATE
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trude Lamb is a standout cross country runner at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, but the name on her jersey is a sharp reminder of a man “who didn’t believe people like me were 100% human.”
The sophomore, originally from Ghana, told the school board this summer that she had seen the horrific conditions of slave dungeons on the African coast and can’t support a name that celebrates a Confederate general who fought on the side of slavery. Along with many other students and alumni, she pushed to change the name this year in a campaign organized under the hashtag #wewontwearthename.
The school board approved the change in July after years of resistance.
“That name was not a black supporter. He owned slaves. He did anything he could to get rid of Black people. I’m like, ‘No, not wearing this name on my jersey,’” Lamb told The Associated Press.
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou last week was that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.
Medical examiners in Houston on Sunday officially identified the body as Maliyah Bass. A cause of death was pending.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.
Maliyah’s family and friends held a vigil on Saturday for her.
“I know a lot of people are hurting. But I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah,” said Rosalie Jimerson, the girl’s grandmother.
NATION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.
The charges come two months after the 67-year-old Jeremy was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth.
Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June and was scheduled to appear in court to be arraigned later Monday, the district attorney’s office said.
The new counts span 16 years, from 2004 to January of this year, when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 21-year-old girl outside a business in Hollywood.
NEW YORK (AP) — When the New York Police Department fired an officer last year for putting Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold, the officer’s union argued that there was little, if any, precedent within the department’s internal disciplinary system for such a penalty.
Now, the nation’s largest police department is spelling out potential ramifications for officer misconduct, unveiling on Monday a draft of a discipline matrix that will guide punishment decisions similarly to how sentencing guidelines are used in criminal cases. It will be adopted after a 30-day public comment period.
“We wanted to make it very, very clear that if you do certain things there are certain consequences,” said Assistant Chief Matthew Pontillo, who helped develop the disciplinary policies with the help from department officials and outside agencies.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a “big step forward for transparency and accountability.” Fred Davie, chair of the city’s police watchdog agency, said he was “encouraged by some of the clear standards laid out in this new set of rules.”
WORLD
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate on Monday called for a new government to be formed “in record time,” pledging to speed up the investigation into the massive Beirut explosion and implement reforms after winning the backing of major parties in the crisis-hit country.
Mustapha Adib, Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, spoke to reporters shortly after he was appointed by the president to form a new government, after he secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament.
The breakthrough came hours ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival for a two day-visit, during which he is expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises. At least 190 people died and 6,000 were injured in the Aug. 4 blast, which devastated the city’s port and caused widespread damage to residential and commercial areas in the capital.
The government resigned less than a week after the blast, which was caused by the ignition of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years in a port warehouse.