NATION
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of nurses at a Massachusetts hospital walked off the job on Monday morning after failing to reach an agreement with management over staffing levels.
Nurses and their supporters gathered outside St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester at dawn holding signs that said “Safe Staffing Now” and “Picketing for our Patients and our Community.”
The strike started after negotiations with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which owns the hospital, broke down.
“We are sad to see that Tenet holds so little value for our patients, yet we are resolved to do whatever it takes for as long as it take to protect our patients, as it is safer to strike now than allow Tenet to continue endangering our patients every day on every shift,” nurse Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the local bargaining unit of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, said in a statement.
The hospital has about 800 nurses.
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s college football pregame show, the network announced Monday.
Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, spent two seasons with “Big Noon Kickoff” before leaving to become an NFL head coach for the first time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stoops, 60, stepped down at Oklahoma in June 2017 after 18 years leading the Sooners. He was 190-48 and won a national championship in 2000 with Oklahoma. Stoops was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January.
He coached one season with the XFL’s Dallas franchise in 2020, before that league suspended operations. He’ll join analysts Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart and host Rob Stone on Fox’s two-hour studio show.
Fox has tried to challenge ESPN’s long-running “College GameDay” on Saturday morning by having its pregame show lead into marquee games in the noon Eastern time slot. That includes Big 12 games involving Stoops’ old school, most notably the annual Oklahoma-Texas rivalry.
NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop took a step toward a more digital future Monday, naming an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.
The stock, which has become the focus of federal regulators after online traders challenged more institutional investors and sent shares gyrating wildly, jumped almost 50% in midday trading.
Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of the online pet supply company Chewy, will chair the company’s new Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee.
Cohen took a huge stake in GameStop before the online frenzy over company shares began in January. He has been seen as an agent of change and someone who knows how to make a traditional business more nimble through technology.
Cohen won a seat on GameStop’s board early this year about a month after the company revealed plummeting sales in its third quarter. He has since lobbied to move GameStop’s focus away from store locations, and toward a more online existence.
STATE
DALLAS (AP) — The FBI did not ask Dallas police to keep an officer now charged with two counts of murder on duty investigated for two slayings on the job, according to Special Agent Michael DeSarno.
“We did not at any time and would not make recommendations about pulling him off or leaving him on duty,” DeSarno, in charge of the Dallas FBI office, said Friday. “We at no time asked them to leave him on duty.”
Police have said that Officer Bryan Riser, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of ordering two people be killed, remained an active patrol officer for more than a year after being implicated in the killings.
Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said Thursday on Twitter that police, “collaborating with the FBI, recommended not placing Riser on leave.” Hall wrote that taking the action would alert Riser that he was a person-of-interest and compromise the investigation.
KLEIN (AP) — Utility workers trying to repair a broken gas line north of Houston struck another one, causing an explosion that injured six of them, including one critically, authorities said.
The explosion happened Friday in Klein, said Rachel Neutzler, a spokesperson for the Harris County fire marshal. The CenterPoint Energy workers were repairing a 2-inch (5 centimeter) gas line when they struck a larger one, sparking the explosion, she said.
The workers remained hospitalized Saturday with second- and third-degree burns. A firefighter was also injured but was treated at the scene, Neutzler said. Authorities initially said all seven of the injured were utility workers.
The blast and ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 100 people from nearby homes, and they were allowed to return on Saturday. One home’s exterior and fence, and a powerline and utility pole were damaged.
WORLD
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesn’t like to be singled out for her gender.
“It has always been known as a male job, but don’t say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job,” insists 31-year old Manatse, a Zimbabwean truck driver whose income helps take care of relatives who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.
From driving trucks and fixing cars to encouraging girls living with disabilities to find their places in society, women in Zimbabwe are refusing to be defined by their gender or circumstance, even as the pandemic hits them hardest and imposes extra burdens. As International Women’s Day is marked around the world Monday, Zimbabwe’s women celebrate the progress they have made in tackling discrimination in the workplace and acknowledge more effort is necessary.
In many instances, Zimbabwean women have become leaders to help this troubled southern African country grapple with the double trauma of COVID-19 and ongoing economic deterioration.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Society of Professional Journalists, saying it is “frustrated and fed up” with the arrests of reporters doing their jobs, has called on Myanmar to release Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five others detained while covering protests in the Southeast Asian nation.
The nation’s oldest journalism organization also called on U.S. law enforcement agencies to drop charges against any journalist detained while doing their work, specifically mentioning at least four journalists due in court this month after being arrested last summer covering Black Lives Matter protests.
“We urge all Americans to join us in a campaign to urge public officials that journalism is not a crime,” the Indianapolis-based organization said in a statement Friday.
Thein Zaw was arrested on Feb. 27 while covering a protest against the military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. A video of the arrest shows him being surrounded and held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him. The AP has called for his release.