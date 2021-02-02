NATION
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next.
The Biden administration hasn’t specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone. They say the Keystone XL move on Biden’s first day fulfilled a campaign promise and was symbolic for a president who has made climate change a national security priority and has called for a dramatic increase in cost-competitive renewable and clean-burning energy.
“I think generally we can expect more rigorous environmental reviews, more scrutiny and so forth. But I would be very surprised if Biden were to take any action of the executive order type,” said Ben Cowan, an environmental law attorney who advises clients on permitting for pipelines and other energy projects.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of spacewalking astronauts completed a four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station’s power grid on Monday, installing one last battery.
Over the weekend, flight controllers in Houston used the space station’s big robot arm to replace the last pair of old-style batteries with a single better-quality one. NASA’s Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover put the finishing touches on this newest lithium-ion battery to complete a series of spacewalks that began in 2017.
Although the spacewalk got started late, Hopkins and Glover hustled through the battery work in under an hour. They also made quick work of camera installations and squeezed in some extra chores.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Weeks after the fatal shooting of a woman in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, authorities have arrested a suspect in Texas on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Mesa police said 34-year-old Cherdon Mitchell was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Frisco, Texas after DNA evidence linked him to the Jan. 15 death of 24-year-old Xzavia Williams.
Officers making a traffic stop in Mesa said they heard a gunshot and found Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mesa police investigators accessed surveillance video from the apartment complex where Williams was killed.
STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas was scheduled to get more than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, more than state officials said they had originally expected to receive
Texas Department of State Health Services officials said the boost in doses is due to two factors: a 30% increase in the Moderna vaccine that’s being provided by the federal government and a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Texas had been required to set aside for a federal program that is vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The health department said these returned doses will be given to counties where allocations have been significantly less than their share of the population, particularly in the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
The Houston Health Department has said that this week it will focus its vaccine allocation on people at the highest risk for severe illness and those in vulnerable communities.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday.
The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas.
The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said. Somehow the girl remained afloat.
The adults did not stop to retrieve the girl and continued across the river.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers on Sunday continued investigating the fatal shooting by deputies of a man who had been suspected of killing his father in Lubbock County.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said it began looking for 34-year-old Chase Coats after deputies found the body of his father, 56-year-old Russell Coats, at a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The elder Coats had been shot several times, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said they tracked down Chase Coats several hours later in Baylor County, located about 160 miles east of Lubbock County.
Baylor County deputies attempted to detain Coats but he shot at officers, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing.
WORLD
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The number of rhinos killed in South Africa’s national parks dropped by 33% last year, with COVID-19 restrictions helping by reducing movements around the country, the country’s environmental ministry announced Monday.