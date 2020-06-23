STATE
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay, The Associated Press has learned.
An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican on June 8, 2017 seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s successor at the helm of the Irving, Texas-based Exxon. The purpose: to lure Exxon back to Venezuela after a decade’s absence and inject much-needed dynamism into the OPEC nation’s collapsing oil industry.
The email, which was seen by the AP, has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement looking into the person who allegedly instructed the PDVSA official to send the email to Sessions: former Miami Congressman David Rivera, according to two people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the politically sensitive matter.
MIDLAND (AP) — An inmate died at the Ector County Detention Center after jail staff subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell, according to an in-custody death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, started fighting with another inmate when he was placed in a holding cell on June 15. When jail staff intervened, Howell “began to charge staff members,” according to the report filed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail staff shocked Howell several times with a Taser then placed him in a “wrap,” which restrains a detainee’s arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m., according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. He was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake, state police said.
The body of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky, state Trooper Adam Jones said in a news release.
A medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville, the statement said.
NATION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.
The ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.
The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A civil lawsuit filed Monday following the death of a 16-year-old in a Michigan youth facility says he screamed “I can’t breathe” as at least one staff member placed their weight on the Black teen’s chest for nearly 10 minutes.
The lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court names Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo and Sequel Youth and Family Services as defendants.
Cornelius Fredericks died May 1 after going into cardiac arrest April 29. At the time, authorities said he was being restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.
His death came nearly a month before George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis with a white police officer’s knee pressing his neck to the ground.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration would be barred from gathering citizenship data through administrative records under a bill introduced Monday in the House, marking the latest challenge to an order Trump issued after the Supreme Court nixed his plan to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The bill introduced by House Democrats would nullify Trump’s order last July directing the U.S. Census Bureau to gather citizenship information from the administrative records of federal and state agencies.
The citizenship data could give states the option of creating legislative districts that exclude non-citizens from the population count, according to the order.
Trump issued the order after the Supreme Court barred a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 census questionnaire on the grounds that the government’s justification was insufficient.
WORLD
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Turkey’s attitude in Libya is “unacceptable” as France sees Ankara as an obstacle to securing a cease-fire in the conflict-torn country.
Macron spoke at an evening news conference with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Paris.
Macron urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end his country’s actions in Libya.
“I consider today that Turkey plays in Libya a dangerous game and is in breach of all its commitments,” he said.
Macron said he discussed the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call earlier on Monday.
The White House said the two leaders agreed on the urgent need for a cease-fire in Libya and for the rapid resumption of negotiations by the Libyan parties. Trump and Macron reiterated that military escalation on all sides must stop immediately to prevent the Libyan conflict from becoming even more dangerous and intractable.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that because of the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of people will be allowed to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage that traditionally draws around 2 million people from around the world.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj said only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the large pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July.
The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.
Saudi Arabia said its decision to drastically limit the number of pilgrims was made due to the lack of an available vaccine for the virus or a cure for those infected, as well as the risks associated with large gatherings of people.
ROME (AP) — Italy, Germany and the United States pushed Monday for a cease-fire and de-escalation of tensions in Libya following a warning by Egypt that it would intervene militarily if Turkish-backed forces attack the strategic city of Sirte.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said after talks in Rome that a cease-fire is urgent given the Egyptian threat. Di Maio also called for the quick naming of a new U.N. envoy and the strong enforcement of a U.N. arms embargo on Libya.
“If we stop the arrival of weapons, or strongly reduce them, we will be able to reduce the aggressiveness of the Libyan parties in this conflict,” Di Maio said.