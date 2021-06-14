STATE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday.
Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.
Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.
MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the airport in Madisonville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Houston, TV station KTRK reported.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Justin Ruiz told the station that an adult was killed in the crash, which happened when the plane was trying to land. Additional information wasn't immediately available.
SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — A woman has died and a man was missing Monday after emergency responders said they were swept away after rescuing two children who were struggling against the current in a Texas river that is popular for swimming and tubing.
The woman's body was found Sunday night in the Guadalupe River near Seguin, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman had helped the man rescue the children and then was trying to save him, but the water kept pushing them downriver, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities identified the woman as Casandra Kendrick. Emergency responders stopped their search about 10 p.m. Sunday but started again Monday morning. They did not identify the man who was missing.
NATION
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle drove into demonstrators during a protest in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a Black man was fatally shot this month during his attempted arrest by members of a federal task force, police said Monday.
The crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Witnesses said the driver of an SUV struck a parked car, tossing it into the crowd of demonstrators. Police spokesman John Elder did not confirm that account, and said authorities are still investigating.
Police said protesters pulled the driver from his vehicle and witnesses told police that demonstrators began striking him. The driver was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital.
A witness told Minnesota Public Radio that the SUV was going very fast and appeared to accelerate as it got closer to demonstrators who had blocked off a street. D.J. Hooker said the driver struck a car parked across one of the traffic lanes, sending that car flying.
Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses.
The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.
While demand for COVID-19 shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically and the country has more than enough doses to go around, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting supplies in poor parts of the world.
That help is still months away, however. The company, which has been plagued by raw-material shortages that have hampered production, said it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and will be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then.
ATLANTA (AP) — Congressmen from Georgia and Texas have filed a federal lawsuit claiming that using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and that the security measure is being used unfairly against Republicans.
Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas filed the lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Washington D.C., against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.
Clyde, a gun dealer and first-term member from northeast Georgia, has been fined twice for going around the metal detector, including $5,000 after a Feb. 3 violation and $10,000 after a Feb. 5 violation. On that second occasion, Clyde said he went around the metal detector because he was running out of time to vote on the floor. Clyde said he missed another vote on April 14 because he was stuck in line for the metal detector.
WORLD
BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of workers gathered outside of one of Berlin's most-celebrated startups, the grocery delivery company Gorillas, to protest the firing hours earlier of a colleague.
“We want Santiago back!” the young riders chanted last week, threatening to blockade one of the company's inner-city warehouses with their bikes unless he was reinstated.
The wildcat strike on a balmy June evening was unusual even by Germany's strong tradition of labor rights, highlighting growing tensions in the capital's freewheeling startup scene.
“We came here to show our solidarity, to support our friend,” said Zeynep, a Gorillas rider who declined to give her last name for fear of facing repercussions from the company. "We want this decision to be reversed as soon as possible.”
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday that she has sought authorization to open an investigation into the Philippine government’s deadly crackdown on drug crime.
Fatou Bensouda said that a preliminary probe she opened in February 2018 “determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed” in the Philippines between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.
The suspected crimes happened “in the context of the government of Philippines ‘war on drugs’ campaign,” Bensouda said in a statement.
President Rodrigo Duterte announced in March 2018 that the Philippines was withdrawing its ratification of the treaty that created the ICC. The decision came into force a year later.
FALMOUTH, England (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have wrapped up their first face-to-face summit in two years at a seaside resort in southwest England. The leaders of the G-7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — made commitments on a range of topics, from sharing coronavirus vaccines to tackling climate change and making corporate taxation fairer.
Their final agreement from the three-day meeting also included a section on challenging China over “non-economic” economic practices and calling on Beijing to respect human rights.