STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test, as 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general signed onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail.
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President Donald Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. And even though most of the signatories are far-right conservatives who come from deep red districts, the filing meant that roughly one-quarter of the U.S. House believes the Supreme Court should set aside election results.
Seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one” despite the fact that the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud. And in a filing Thursday, the Congressional Republicans claimed “unconstitutional irregularities” have “cast doubt” on the 2020 outcome and “the integrity of the American system of elections.”
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man released from prison after being pardoned by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials.
Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday.
John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia said.
Daniel P. Bubar, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said in a news release that Gary Donel Smith, 30, of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 5, 2021.
The passengers paid $14,000 for a smuggling service to enter the U.S., and Smith was to be paid for his services after he returned, prosecutors said
NATION
SEATTLE (AP) — As a young man Victor Sauceda didn’t care about who was president, about who was governor, about voting at all. He wasn’t living by the law anyway.
But after serving eight years in prison for burglary and fencing stolen property, during which he learned computer coding and had a political awakening, he cares. And cases like his have prompted advocates in Washington to redouble their efforts to restore voting rights to people who are out on community supervision after serving prison time, as California voters did during last month’s election.
“It really does something to me mentally that I don’t have the power to vote,” Sauceda said. “We served our prison term when we were incarcerated. For society to reject us right when we come out, to say you’re not good enough to vote, it’s not a good feeling.”
Washington has been a leader in other efforts to expand the franchise. It’s one of just five states with universal vote-by-mail. Last year, it began allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote, allowing citizens to register as late as Election Day and automatically registering citizens to vote when they interact with state agencies.
WORLD
BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian federal court on Friday overturned a provision in criminal law that outlaws all forms of assistance to those who kill themselves, ruling that such a sweeping ban is unconstitutional.
The country’s criminal code states that anyone who “induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so” incurs a prison term of between six months and five years.
The Constitutional Court considered a series of complaints, including from two seriously ill people. It ruled that the words “or gives him help to do so” are unconstitutional and will be removed from the code at the end of 2021.
The court said that the clause “violates the right of self-determination because (it) bans every kind of assistance under all circumstances.”