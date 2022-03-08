STATE
Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he’s “not a killer”
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview that he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case.
Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked. In November, his murder trial in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris ended in a mistrial.
During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.”
“I am not a killer,” Chemirmir told the newspaper. “I’m not at all what they’re saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought (up) that way. I was brought (up) in a good family. I didn’t have any problems all my life.”
Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors in the Dallas suburb of Plano.
One ‘The Batman’ screening features guest: A real bat
AUSTIN (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.
An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.
Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.
The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”
There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.
NATION
Try Idaho, realtors say to conservatives living in liberal areas
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies “and they all got along.”
Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly growing as people disenchanted with big city life move there. Many are conservatives fed up with liberal politics in blue states.
“The division gets wider and wider,” Navarre said, adding many of the new arrivals are changing the civility of the community. “My concern is there are so many people who are not nice.”
Sandpoint is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. It had 7,300 residents in the 2010 Census, but grew 21% in the decade to about 8,900 in the 2020 Census. In addition to the natural beauty, “people come here because it’s a red state,” said longtime resident Gail Cameron, 67.
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street Monday as another big leap for oil prices threatens to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.
The S&P 500 fell 2.3% after a barrel of U.S. oil surged to $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world slid even more sharply earlier in the day, also taking their cue from oil’s movements, though their losses moderated as crude receded toward $120 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 628 points, or 1.9%, at 32,986, as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower. Stocks are on pace for their worst losses since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street were also higher, though not by quite as much as when oil prices hit their peak. The price of gold briefly touched $2,007.50 per ounce before trading at $1,987.50, up 1.1%.
In Ukraine under attack, American hopes for daughter’s visa
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Tetiana Chatokhina didn’t hesitate to make the trip back to Ukraine to help her recover from surgery and care for her 14-year-old grandson.
But the 75-year-old disabled American citizen found herself trapped alongside her family in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, targeted by nightly shelling and bombs after Russia invaded a little more than a week ago.
Their underground shelter wasn’t big enough for all three of them, so Chatokhina, her daughter Olena Iarova, and Iarova’s son stayed above ground despite the risk. Two lay beneath a table; Chatokhina, nearby, on the floor. They took turns sleeping and keep the lights off, and voices low, in the hopes the Russian military would think the home was abandoned and pass them by.
WORLD
Australian missiles “on the ground” in Ukraine
SYDNEY — Australia’s prime minister has described Russia and China’s closer relationship as opportunistic rather than strategic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday labeled the alliance an “Arc of Autocracy” and said Russia and China would prefer a new world order to the one that has been place since World War II.
Morrison has criticized Beijing’s failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s expansion of trade in Russian wheat while other countries are imposing sanctions.
Australia last week promised Ukraine $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware to fight Russian invaders.
Morrison said on Monday: “Our missiles are on the ground now.”