STATE
DEL RIO (AP) — On a sweltering afternoon near the Texas-Mexico border, Ximena Colecio donned a powder blue face-mask before walking to a chain-link fence to hang the hand-made sign clutched in her tiny fingers. Scrawled in bright neon marker, it reads: “For the best teacher. We will miss you.”
There were 27 other such signs hanging at Irene C. Cardwell Elementary last month to mourn the loss of Chavell Gutierrez, 55, who died from COVID-19.
Chavell Gutierrez isn’t the first person to succumb to the virus in this small southwest Texas border town of about 35,000 residents, and officials are certain she won’t be the last, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An international mariachi conference that brings student musicians across the country and Mexico to New Mexico will go virtual this year.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports organizers with the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference decided to gather online as cases of COVID-19 rise nationwide.
The conference is still slated for the second week of November, but live performances and in-person classes have been canceled.
“COVID-19 has inspired us to have to get creative and learn how to take advantage of the digital age,” Executive Director Robert Palacios said. “However, ‘the show must go on’.”
AUSTIN (AP) — Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees died after their helicopter crashed in a West Texas wildlife preserve, the department announced Sunday.
The group was surveying desert bighorn sheep in the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area on Saturday when the helicopter went down, according to a statement from the agency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which Gov. Greg Abbott called a “tragic accident.” It killed Dewey Stockbridge, a wildlife biologist, Brandon White, a department technician, and Dr. Bob Dittmar, a veterinarian. The helicopter’s pilot, a private contractor, survived and was taken to El Paso for treatment, according to the department.
The Black Gap Wildlife Management Area is near the U.S.-Mexico border in Brewster County, some 300 miles southeast of El Paso.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers made a final pitch Monday to block a New York prosecutor from getting his tax records, saying the Democrat was still “fishing for a way to justify his harassment of the President.”
The lawyers made their written submission to a federal judge who last year refused to throw out the subpoena Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance issued to Trump’s accountant in a criminal probe.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero’s ruling was upheld last month by the U.S. Supreme Court, though the high court returned to the case to him, saying Trump’s lawyers were entitled to challenge the subpoena in the same manner as anyone else.
BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as firefighters searched for more survivors.
Dozens of firefighters converged on the piles of rubble.
A fourth house in the row was ripped open, and windows were shattered in nearby homes, leaving the neighborhood strewn with debris and glass.
“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” said Diane Glover, who lives across the street. The explosion shattered her windows and blew open her front door, bending the frame. “I’m still shaken up,” she said hours later.
CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.
Hours earlier, on Sunday afternoon, police shot a man after he opened fire on officers — an incident that apparently prompted a social media post urging people to converge on the business district, Police Superintendent David Brown told a news conference.
Some 400 additional officers were dispatched to the area after the department spotted the post. Over several hours, police made more than 100 arrests and 13 officers were injured, including one who was struck in the head with a bottle, Brown said.
WORLD
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Mexico City will allow bars to operate as restaurants starting Monday in order to reopen as part of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown.
While bars and nightclubs have been closed for four months, the city is now offering automatic approval if bar owners fill out an online application and agree to offer food and enforce sanitary and social distancing measures. In exchange, they can open at 30% capacity until 10 p.m.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that was to avoid more job losses among bar employees.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is “bigger than the state.”
The move risks opening the way to dragged-out negotiations over a new Cabinet amid urgent calls for reform.
It follows a weekend of anti-government protests after the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that decimated the facility and caused widespread destruction, killing at least 160 people and injured about 6,000 others.
In a brief televised speech after three of his ministers resigned, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”
“I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” he said, repeating the last phrase three times.
PARIS (AP) — From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks starting Monday in some outdoor areas of the French capital amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.
Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($159) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement.
One location covered by the measure is the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, among the city’s most popular outdoor spots for lunch or an aperitif with friends.