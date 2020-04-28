STATE
EL PASO (AP) — A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.
“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.
Garcia and his wife Jessica Coca Garcia were fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the suspected gunman opened fire that Saturday morning.
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Bell County, Texas, deputy sheriff was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county’s sheriffs department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35.
Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Dallas, said Bell County Sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard.
Reinhard said Rhoden was assisting Williamson County deputies who were pursuing a vehicle on the interstate when he was struck.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of deaths in Texas due to COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, has risen by 25, the Texas health department reported Sunday.
There have been at least 648 deaths, up from 623 reported Saturday, and more than 24,000 coronavirus cases, according to the department. The number of infections is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department reported more than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
NATION
MIAMI (AP) — Nicoás Maduro has named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin along with a cousin of the late Hugo Chavez to revamp Venezuela’s oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages.
Tareck El Aissami was appointed oil minister Monday and Asdrubal Chavez tapped to head of state-run oil giant PDVSA. The appointments were published in the official gazette. The government has yet to comment.
Both positions were occupied until now by Gen. Manuel Quevedo, who during his 28-month tenure watched as oil production in the country sitting atop the world’s largest petroleum reserves collapsed by 65%.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices.
Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.
On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined how stay-at-home restrictions could be eased for parts of New York where the coronavirus outbreak is less severe. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that city-run health clinics will soon use a testing procedure that lets people collect samples themselves at a health care worker’s direction. The city also will close 40 miles of streets to cars next month to give pedestrians more room to move outside
WORLD
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the U.S.
As some U.S. states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — pushed hospitals to the breaking point, leaving victims to die at home.
“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” said Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — There was no orange crush Monday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch king’s birthday.
Canals and streets in Amsterdam, normally choked with boats and revelers wearing wigs, hats, fake feather boas and anything else they can find in the national color, orange, instead were eerily quiet as people largely stuck to government requests to stay at home.
Those who did venture out observed social distancing guidelines even as people handed out free tulips.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his lockdown-weary nation to be patient Monday, arguing that easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second deadly spike of coronavirus infections.
On his first day back at work in three weeks after a bout of COVID-19 that left him dangerously ill, Johnson said Britain had reached the moment of “maximum risk” in its outbreak.
Speaking outside his 10 Downing St. office, Johnson said the country was reaching “the end of the first phase of this conflict” but warned that a quick end to a lockdown due to last at least until May 7 was not in sight.