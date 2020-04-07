STATE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the case of a Texas death row inmate who argued he should get a new trial because the judge who presided over his case was biased against Jews.
The justices said they would not hear the case of Randy Halprin, one of the so-called Texas 7, but Halprin’s claims of bias and that he should get a new trial are still under review by a Texas court.
Halprin and six others escaped from prison in 2000. The group later robbed a sporting goods store in Irving, Texas, fatally shooting responding police officer Aubrey Hawkins as they fled.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company said Monday that it’s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for TC Energy said work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields. About 100 workers are involved initially, but that number is expected to swell into the thousands in coming months as work proceeds, according to the company.
The 1,200 mile (1,930 kilometer) pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily for transfer to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf of Mexico.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new state Medicaid director, who started the job Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.
The state health department announced the hiring of Ruth Johnson, who has worked in state government agencies across Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas over the last three decades.
“Her extensive background in operations, demonstrated fiscal responsibility and governmental relations will be an asset to Louisiana Medicaid,” Cindy Rives, the health department’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — The steep rise in coronavirus deaths in New York appears to be leveling off in a possible sign that social distancing is working in the most lethal hot spot in the U.S., the governor said Monday — a trend that seems to have taken hold even more convincingly in hard-hit Italy and Spain.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that this is no time to relax the restrictions aimed at keeping people from getting too close to one another, and he ordered bigger fines against violators.
“The numbers look like it may be turning. ‘Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not. And other places have made that mistake,” he said as deaths in the U.S. climbed past 10,000, with around 350,000 confirmed infections.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world jumped Monday after some of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus offered sparks of hope that the worst of the outbreak may be on the horizon.
Gains accelerated throughout the day, and U.S. stocks were up about 5.5% in afternoon trading. Markets in Europe and Asia also rose nearly as much. In another sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy’s path, they sold bonds and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose toward its first gain in four days.
New coronavirus infections and deaths are showing signs of slowing in Italy and Spain. The center of the U.S. outbreak, New York, also reported the number of daily deaths has been effectively flat for two days. That was enough to launch stocks higher, even though the U.S. is still bracing for a surge of upcoming deaths due to COVID-19 and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said restrictions should stay in place to slow its spread.
“We’re running on raw optimism, maybe that’s the best way to put it,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.
President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will try to stop “profiteers” from exporting medical protective gear, shortly after picking a fight with manufacturing giant 3M, a major producer and exporter of face masks used to protect health-care workers from the coronavirus.
3M argued that blocking exports will raise “significant humanitarian implications” abroad and lead other countries to retaliate by withholding much-needed medical supplies from the U.S.
Nearly all of 3M’s exports of high-grade N95 masks go to Canada and Latin America, and Canadian officials led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the company’s side. They lobbied Trump administration officials not to cut off part of their supply.
That was not enough to persuade Trump.
WORLD
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday, just a day after he was admitted for what were said to be routing tests
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement.
BERLIN (AP) — Austria and the Czech Republic moved Monday to start relaxing some of their restrictions for curbing coronavirus infections, getting ahead of European counterparts with plans to restore elements of pre-pandemic life in coming days.
The Czech government will expand the kinds of retail stores that are allowed to do business starting Thursday to include shops selling construction materials, hobby supplies and bicycles, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said.
Only grocery stores, pharmacies and garden stores currently can open now.
The shuttered stores getting added to the list of those deemed essential will be required to make disinfectant and disposable gloves available at the entrance for customers and to enforce social distancing rules, he said.
The government is set to consider this week whether to reopen more stores after Easter, Havlicek said.
MADRID (AP) — A week ago, emergency rooms and intensive care wards in Spain and Italy were overflowing with woozy, coughing coronavirus patients and literally buzzing with breathing machines.
So many died that Barcelona crematories have a waiting list of up to two years, forcing some people to bury loved ones temporarily in cemeteries with the expectation of exhuming them for cremation later on.
But now the two countries that have suffered more virus deaths than anywhere else in Europe are starting to see their crisis ease, while Britain, where the prime minister has been hospitalized, seems headed in the opposite direction.
Between them, Italy and Spain saw nearly 30,000 deaths and 265,000 confirmed infections in the pandemic. They, and other European countries that locked down weeks ago and ramped up testing, are now seeing the benefits.