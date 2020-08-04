In this Thursday photo, mourners wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a memorial for Walmart shooting victim Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, in El Paso, Texas. Garcia died after nine months in at Del Sol Medical Center. El Paso is marking the year anniversary of the a shooting at a crowded Walmart by remembering the 23 people killed. Authorities have said the gunman traveled from his home near Dallas to target Latinos in the Texas border city Aug. 3, 2019.