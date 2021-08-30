STATE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.
The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate judges refused to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect on Wednesday.
If it goes into effect, the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close, the providers and abortion rights advocates supporting them said in an emergency filing with the high court on Monday.
At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.
The Texas law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would ban abortion in the nation’s second-biggest state after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy and is before many women even know they are pregnant.
PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities were trying to determine if there was a connection between two incidents in separate Dallas suburbs Sunday, one which resulted in the wounding of a man who opened fire inside a police station and another which involved the death of a Lyft driver.
Plano Police said the man, who had been behaving erratically, entered the lobby of the department’s headquarters at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The second time the man went inside the lobby he displayed a handgun, raised it and fired in the direction of a civilian employee who was helping a resident.
The employee and the visitor took shelter in a nearby room.
DENVER (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in the Colorado mountains last week, about a month after authorities believe he was abused and died in Texas, according to an arrest warrant.
The body of Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo was found Wednesday in a deep ravine near Fraser, according to an arrest warrant filed in Bexar County, Texas, KUSA-TV reported.
According to the complaint, the boy's mother, Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25, told authorities that her boyfriend, Daniel Garcia, 26, threw the boy against the wall in a hotel room in San Antonio and he started vomiting. The following day, Aguilar said she and Garcia drove to Colorado, camped near Rocky Mountain National Park and left her son's body near their campsite, according to the warrant. The couple then drove south to Mexico and then Costa Rica, according to the filing.
NATION
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — People were told to flee from a long section of the Lake Tahoe shoreline Monday as a huge forest fire threatened to push into the resort region straddling California and Nevada.
The new orders for people to immediately evacuate included part of the tourist city of South Lake Tahoe and about 15 miles (24 kilometers) up the western shore of the lake. It comes a day after communities several miles south of the lake had abruptly been ordered evacuated as the Caldor Fire raged nearby.
South Lake Tahoe's main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated 36 patients needing skilled nursing and 16 in acute care beds Sunday, sending them to regional facilities far from the fire, public information officer Mindi Befu said. The rest of the hospital was evacuating following Monday's expanded orders.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Fully vaccinated employees in Alaska’s largest school district will receive up to 10 extra days of paid time off if they test positive for COVID-19 but can’t work from home while quarantining.
A spokesperson for the Anchorage School District tells the Anchorage Daily News in an email that employees who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible for the leave.
The district said in an Aug. 23 memo that employees will have to show proof of vaccination to be eligible.
The district is not requiring people to be vaccinated, but Superintendent Deena Bishop encourages employees to do so. Masks must be worn inside school district buildings despite opposition on that policy by new Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in for the widow and unborn child of a U.S. Marine from Wyoming killed in a bombing in Afghanistan.
Rylee McCollum, 20, was among 13 service members killed by a suicide bomb attack Thursday at the Kabul airport. They were providing security as the airport was overwhelmed with people trying to leave the country amid the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover.
McCollum was from Bondurant and expecting his first child in three weeks, according to his family.
Almost $487,000 had been raised through two online fundraising campaigns, one for the child's future education costs and one for McCollum's widow, as of Sunday.
WORLD
DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — Beaches along Croatia's Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people. Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance.
Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Once fearful that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling, Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise.
“It's much better — it’s almost like 2020 never happened,” said Josip Crncevic, a tour guide in Dubrovnik, a southern city known for its Old Town and nightlife that is Croatia's most popular destination.
The Balkan country experienced four years of war in the 1990s, but before the pandemic had become a top vacation spot for European and American visitors who appreciated its small towns and scores of islands offering natural beauty, local seafood and recreation in comparatively uncrowded settings.
MOSCOW (AP) — A new report from Russia’s state statistics agency shows the country recorded a record number of deaths in July of people infected with coronavirus.
The report from the Rosstat agency said 50,421 people suffering from COVID-19 died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December.
However, the agency said in the report that only 38,992 deaths were directly attributed to the disease. In another 5,206 deaths, the virus was assessed as likely the main cause but that more investigation would be need; in 1,449 other cases, the virus contributed to the deaths but was not the main cause.
Rosstat said the other 4,844 deaths of infected people were not connected to the virus.
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The home of clothing merchant Felix Pierre Genel collapsed before he could flee outside as a powerful earthquake shook southwestern Haiti. He was dug out of the rubble that same day with a broken arm and was among the somewhat fortunate ones who promptly received medical care at a local hospital. But even so, he could not escape amputation, a common consequence of the calamity.
Doctors at first told the 36-year-old they would try to save his right arm. He had surgery to place rods in to stabilize the broken bone. Then came an infection and a second operation.
“Instead of dying, I took the decision of letting them cut off my arm,” Genel said from his bed at the Les Cayes’ general hospital, his right arm bandaged where doctors amputated it above the elbow. “From where I’m coming from, inside the mouth of death, it’s best that they cut the arm off.”