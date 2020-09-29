STATE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy this spring, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther became an overnight symbol of rebellion against lockdown measures, spending two days in a Texas jail for refusing to close her doors.
Nearly $500,000 poured into a donation fund set up by conservative activists. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made a show of getting his hair cut at Luther’s salon. She flew to Michigan to rally with shutdown protesters and launched a run for the Texas Senate, hammering Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over virus restrictions.
Her race in a deeply red and rural district is now a small test of what other Republican candidates nationwide are counting on with just five weeks before Election Day — lingering voter resentment of lockdown orders to help boost them into office, at a time when President Donald Trump’s reelection may hinge on persuading voters that the worst is behind America.
DALLAS (AP) — Three people were found dead in a motel room in northwest Dallas and police say homicide is suspected.
The bodies of the three were found Saturday by the manager of the motel and all three were dead at the scene, according to a news release from police.
Police have not released a suspected cause of the deaths, but say they are apparently the result of homicide.
No names have been released and police have announced no arrests or suspects.
NATION
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched region, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes in the dark of night.
Residents of the Oakmont Gardens assisted living home in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers. They wore masks to protect against the coronavirus as orange flames marked the dark sky.
Flames also engulfed the Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena. The Adventist Health St. Helena hospital suspended care and transferred all patients elsewhere, according to a statement on its website.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Monday, as Wall Street claws back some of its sharp and sudden September losses.
The S&P 500 was 1.8% higher in afternoon trading, following up on its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. Momentum has been ultra-quick to shift recently, though, and the market has had several early gains quickly vanish. The S&P 500’s gain for Monday has already veered between 1% and 1.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 539 points, or 2%, at 27,711, as of 1:36 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% higher.
One of the big worries hurting stocks this month has been fears that the market climbed too high and got too expensive through its 60% rally from late March into early September. But several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which show that at least some CEOs see value at current prices.
Energy stocks made broad gains after Devon Energy and WPX Energy agreed to combine in an all-stock deal. Devon Energy rose 11%, and WPX Energy gained 15.9%.
WORLD
ROME — More Italian regions are mulling outside mask mandates amid a steady increase in infections and indications that testing capacity can’t keep up with the demand.
Italy added 1,494 coronavirus infections and 16 deaths to its confirmed COVID toll Monday, in line with its daily increase for the past few weeks. While Italy has managed to test around 105,000 people a day during weekdays, processing slows down considerably over the weekend, and Italian labs managed only 51,109 tests in the past 24 hours.
The Lazio region around Rome is the latest to announce it is considering requiring residents to wear masks outdoors as its infections grow and testing capacities lag. Residents are reporting a weeklong wait for results, prompting officials to announce they’ll start using quicker but less accurate rapid tests in schools next week.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government introduced new nationwide restrictions Monday aimed at tackling the swift spread of coronavirus infections that is sweeping across the country, including banning supporters from professional sports matches and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for the coming three weeks.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte also advised people to wear face masks when shopping in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, the three cities with the highest rates of infections, and said store owners can refuse entry to customers who aren’t wearing a mask.
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge warned that the nation is failing to control the virus and could face tougher measures if the tide isn’t turned soon.