STATE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Female soldiers at Army bases in Texas, Colorado, Kansas and Kentucky face a greater risk of sexual assault and harassment than those at other posts, accounting for more than a third of all active-duty Army women sexually assaulted in 2018, according to a new Rand Corp. study.
The study, released Friday, looked at Army incidents, and found that female soldiers at Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, both in Texas, faced the highest risk, particularly those in combat commands or jobs such as field artillery and engineering. And units with more frequent deployments to war also saw higher risk. Other bases with high risk were Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Riley in Kansas, said the study which reviewed assault data from previous years.
Rand's study provides greater detail on the rates of sexual assault and misconduct across the Army, a chronic problem that military leaders have been struggling to combat. And it comes a year after the killing of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing at Fort Hood for about two months before her remains were found late last June.
Guillen was killed by a soldier, who her family says sexually harassed her, and who killed himself as police sought to arrest him. Her death put a spotlight on violence and leadership problems within the Army. The Rand report also confirmed one of the Army's conclusions about the impact of command climate, finding a lower risk of sexual misconduct in units with more positive supervisor scores.
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted on a charges of murder and assault for allegedly opening fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one man and wounding five other employees.
A Brazos County grand jury handed up the murder charge against Larry Bollin on Thursday, along with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Jessica Escue, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney's office.
The charges stem from an April shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Houston.
Bollin, 27, is accused shooting his colleagues, fleeing and then shooting and wounding a state trooper in a neighboring county as authorities searched for him. He was being held Friday in a Brazos County jail on a $3.2 million bond.
DALLAS (AP) — Texas is transferring inmates from a state prison to make room for migrants detained by state authorities, a prison system spokesman said Thursday.
The prison system began moving inmates from the Dolph Briscoe Unit prison in Dilley to other prisons Wednesday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel said. The medium-to-minimum-security prison about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio has a staff of 233, including 165 security officers, and can hold 1,384 inmates, according to the TDCJ website.
“This action will allow the unit to serve as a central holding facility for non-TDCJ detainees who have been arrested and charged with a state offense,” Desel said in a statement.
Dilley already is the location of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, the privately managed South Texas Family Residential Center, which can accommodate as many as 2,400 detainees, including children.
NATION
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court, though increasingly conservative in makeup, rejected the latest major Republican-led effort to kill the national health care law known as “Obamacare” on Thursday, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
The justices, by a 7-2 vote, left the entire Affordable Care Act intact in ruling that Texas, other GOP-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court. The Biden administration says 31 million people have health insurance because of the law, which also survived two earlier challenges in the Supreme Court.
The law’s major provisions include protections for people with existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services, expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people and access to health insurance markets offering subsidized plans.
“The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land,” President Joe Biden, said, celebrating the ruling. He called for building further on the law that was enacted in 2010 when he was vice president.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank again on Wall Street Friday, knocking the S&P 500 to its worst weekly loss since February, as more steam comes out of banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year with expectations for the economy and inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 55.41 points, or 1.3%, to 4,166.45 in a widespread slump. It was the worst day for the index in a month as unease grows about the Federal Reserve making plans to eventually offer less help to markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 533.37 points, or 1.6%, to 33,290.08, and the Nasdaq composite fell 130.97, or 0.9%, to 14,030.38.
Investors are still recalibrating their moves following the Federal Reserve's signal this week that it may raise short-term interest rates twice by late 2023, earlier than expected. The Fed also began talks about slowing its bond-buying program that's helping to keep longer-term rates low. On Friday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on CNBC his personal prediction was that the first rate increase may come as soon as next year.
PHOENIX (AP) — Extreme temperatures like the ones blistering the American West this week aren't just annoying, they're deadly.
The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods.
“This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.
People — along with plants and animals — need cooler temperatures at night to recover from the stress of high heat, scientists and doctors said. But with overnight temperatures in the 90s, that’s not happening.
WORLD
ROME (AP) — Starting Monday, Italy is requiring people who arrive from Britain to do five days of quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 swab test.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he signed that order as concern builds about a soaring increase of coronavirus cases in Britain involving the delta variant. That variant is responsible for over 90% of the new infections in the U.K. So far, it has been detected in relatively few infections in Italy.
The new requirement could have consequences for the Euro 2020 soccer competition, since England's national team is likely to play in Rome if it advances from the group stage.
Under the ordinance, Italy will allow people to enter from the United States, Canada and Japan if they meet the prerequisites for the European Union Green Certificate. Those requirements include full vaccination, documented recovery from COVID-19 or a negative swab test performed within 48 hours of arrival in Italy.
GENEVA (AP) — War, violence, persecution, human rights violations and other factors caused nearly 3 million people to flee their homes last year, even though the COVID-19 crisis restricted movement worldwide, the U.N. refugee agency said in a report Friday.
In its latest Global Trends report, UNHCR said the world's cumulative number of displaced people rose to 82.4 million — roughly the population of Germany and a new post-World War II record.
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' high commissioner for refugees, said conflict and the fallout from climate change in places such as Mozambique, Ethiopia's Tigray region and Africa’s Sahel area were key drivers of refugees and internally displaced people in 2020.
Such factors added hundreds of thousands to the overall count, the ninth consecutive annual increase in the number of forcibly displaced people. The millions who have fled countries such as Syria and Afghanistan due to protracted wars or fighting have dominated the U.N. agency's tally for years.
“This is telling, in a year in which we were all locked down, confined, blocked in our homes, in our communities, in our cities,” Grandi said in an interview before the report's release. “Almost 3 million people have had to actually leave all that behind because they had no other choice.”
TOKYO (AP) — Miwako Sakauchi stands in her studio and brushes spinning swirls on torn cardboard and drawing paper, using the five colors designated as symbols of the modern Olympiad.
Titled “Vortex,” her paintings show the “anger, fear, sense of contradiction and state violence” over the residents evicted and the trees felled so enormous Olympic stadiums could be built, Sakauchi said. “I can’t think of it as a ‘festival of peace’ in this situation. It's totally nonsensical."
The Japanese public mostly opposes holding the Tokyo Olympics next month during a pandemic, polls have shown, even though outward dissent such as protests has been small.
One little-recognized outlet where people have expressed their frustration and fear over the Olympics has been art.