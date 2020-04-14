STATE
AUSTIN (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday partially rescinded a lower-court order that had largely blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.
By a 2-1 vote, the three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that includes abortion among non-essential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency.
However, the appeals court allowed the procedure to go ahead if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions.
DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 mores positive tests for the disease. On Sunday, Texas officials said about 13,500 state residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 271 had died. Harris County has the most confirmed cases with more than 3,500 positive tests, followed by Dallas County with over 1,600, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Around 1,300 people with the disease are hospitalized, according to the health department, and more than 2,000 have recovered.
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Stephen Edward Rousset spent a day at The Art Studio Inc. working out the details on a new painting from his space at TASI. Outside the building, a sign was posted that the studio was closed, but tenants could enter to work in studio spaces “at their own risk.”
For Rousset, as for many artists, working provides a kind of therapy and outlet from the anxiety of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, The Beaumont Enterprise reported.
And it has inspired new paintings, as artists such as Rousset try to capture the fear, feelings and moment of this historic event.
It also provides inspiration to paint through the moment and explore and work through the feelings that ensue.
NATION
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery.
More than 70 companies have signed up to sell so-called antibody tests in recent weeks, according to U.S. regulators. Governments around the world hope that the rapid tests, which typically use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip, could soon ease public restrictions by identifying people who have previously had the virus and have developed some immunity to it.
But key questions remain: How accurate are the tests, how much protection is needed and how long will that protection last.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week’s chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on Tuesday, defying social-distancing guidelines that led to the postponement of primaries in several other states. The U.S. Supreme Court decided on the eve of the election that absentee ballots, requested in record numbers, had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday. That overturned a judge’s ruling that had granted a one-week extension, forcing many residents to weigh safety concerns against exercising their right to vote.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s insurance commissioner on Monday ordered some companies to refund premiums for March and April because of the coronavirus, issuing a broad directive that includes payments made for workers compensation, medical malpractice and private and commercial auto policies.
The order from Ricardo Lara is based on a voter-approved law from 1988 that gives the insurance commissioner authority to approve rates before they go into effect. The law also says no rate will “remain in effect” that is excessive, adequate or unfairly discriminatory.
Insurance companies set rates based on the how much risk is involved, using historical data to make those calculations. But since mid-March, most of California’s business sector has come to a halt because of the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order on March 19 that closed schools and non-essential businesses.
WORLD
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s main opposition leader urged its long-serving prime minister on Monday to seal a coalition deal ahead of a looming midnight deadline or risk dragging the country toward unprecedented fourth straight elections in just over a year amid the coronavirus outbreak.
With the country embroiled in more than a year of political stalemate, Benny Gantz, the former military chief and head of the Blue and White party, delivered a stern message to Benjamin Netanyahu, pleading with him to finalize what appeared to be promising coalition talks that have faltered in recent days.
“Netanyahu, this is our moment of truth. It’s either an emergency national government or, heaven forbid, expensive and unnecessary fourth elections during a crisis. History will not forgive either of us if we run away,” he said.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The parent company of Polish airline LOT is pulling out of its takeover bid of for German vacation carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, Condor said Monday.
The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which has been profitable, and its 4,900 workers looking for a new way forward as the virus outbreak sharply reduces passenger traffic.
Frankfurt-headquartered Condor said in a statement that PGL, or Polish Aviation Group, “has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase. At this time, we are in talks with PGL in order to define possible conditions for a withdrawal.” PGL didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
LONDON (AP) — His skin pale and his eyes hooded from a week in the hospital with the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked into the camera and paid tribute to the two nurses who never left his bedside for 48 hours, a time when his fight to survive “could have gone either way.″
Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal, he said, embodied the caring and sacrifice of National Health Service staff on the front lines of the pandemic, which has already killed 11,329 people in Britain.
“The reason, in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen was because, for every second of the night, they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed,” he said in an address to the nation Sunday. “So that is also how I know, that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second, for every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis.’’
