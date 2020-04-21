NATION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.
The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.
NEW YORK (AP) — Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead in woods near his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island nearly a month after his family reported him missing. He was 82.
“He died where he lived: in nature,” his family said in a statement posted on Beard’s website Sunday night.
In recent years, the once-swashbuckling explorer had developed dementia and had at least one stroke, according to the New York Times. His family confirmed that a body found Sunday in Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was Beard’s.
NEW YORK (AP) — Calling nursing homes ground zero of the coronavirus crisis, federal officials said Monday they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths in such facilities to help spot trends and early signs the virus is spreading in communities.
The move comes as critics, industry officials and local leaders have called for more aggressive actions by the federal government to track infections in homes and contain outbreaks by helping them get greater access to testing and masks, especially given the vulnerability of elderly residents.
“It’s our intention to make that information public,” Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during a call with reporters, adding that details were still being worked out on when or how the information would be distributed.
STATE
ROWLETT (AP) — A man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, authorities said.
Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, got on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus with two people aboard in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, shattering windows, DART officials said.
Police said Villagomez then took the driver hostage and fired at DART officers who tried to stop the bus, which had one other passenger aboard. The chase wound its way through several cities and eventually ended when spike strips were used to stop the bus, Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 20, 2010, a well blew wild under a BP oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven workers were missing that day, and would later be declared dead. The blast touched off the nation’s worst offshore oil spill. Millions of gallons of crude oil spewed into the blue water of the gulf. Miles of coastline from Texas to Florida were marred, animals were coated in oil, and economies took years to start to recover.
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Suspected tornadoes killed at least two people as severe weather blasted a wide area across the Deep South, shattering homes and leaving thousands without power, officials said Monday.
Jerry Oliver Williams, 61, of Henry County died when the storm struck a rural area about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Derek Wright said.
The area was under a tornado warning when winds flipped the home Williams shared with his wife and child, Wright said.
WORLD
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival announced Monday that they have forged a deal to form a coalition government, ending months of political paralysis and averting what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, signed the power-sharing agreement after weeks of negotiations for what they termed a “national emergency” government meant to steer the country through the coronavirus outbreak.
Although Netanyahu repeatedly came up short in three elections over the past year, the coalition agreement returns the long-serving leader to the premiership, defying critics who predicted his downfall and restoring his reputation as a political wizard. It means that Netanyahu will almost certainly remain in office for the duration of his upcoming trial on corruption charges.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A coalition of 13 human rights and humanitarian organizations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to put the U.S.-led coalition and government-backed forces in Afghanistan and Russian ground and air forces in Syria on a U.N. blacklist of warring parties responsible for killing and injuring children last year.
The international advocacy group, the Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, also recommended that the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and its allied militias be listed for attacks on schools and hospitals in Yemen, and that Israeli forces be listed “for killing and maiming children in Israel and the state of Palestine.”
LONDON (AP) — Dr. Meenal Viz cut a solitary figure as she staged a one-woman protest outside the prime minister’s Downing Street residence. She held a hand-lettered placard bearing a simple message: “Protect Healthcare Workers.”
But she wasn’t truly alone. Four weeks after the British government ordered most people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, health care workers across the country complain they still do not have enough masks, face shields, gowns and other protective equipment. Hospital officials have threatened to discipline workers if they do not stop publicizing the problem, they say.