STATE
Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former congressman and presidential candidate said he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. On Sunday, O'Rourke was campaigning in East Texas, where he spoke to a crowded room of supporters while maskless.
O'Rourke said in a statement that he had tested negative on Sunday morning.
O'Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who also tested positive for the virus last year.
Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Search crews on Monday recovered the body of a Texas National Guard member who went missing after jumping in the river on the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across.
The body of Spc. Bishop Evans was found three days after he was reported missing in the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass. The local sheriff has said Evans jumped into the river without his jacket or radio to help a woman who appeared in distress while trying to swim over from Mexico.
"Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Monday.
The body was found near the boat ramp of a bridge in Eagle Pass, said Democratic state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Eagle Pass.
Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said the bodies of as many as two migrants a week are sometimes found along his county's section of the river.
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him.
Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin.
Reed has long maintained that her fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, was the real killer. Reed says Fennell was angry because Stites, who was white, was having an affair with Reed, who is Black. Fennell, who served time for sexual assault and was released from prison in 2018, has denied killing Stites.
The justices will take up the case in the fall. The issue is whether Reed waited too long to ask for DNA testing of items recovered from and near Stiles' body, clothing and items found in or near Fennell's truck.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Reed.
His supporters have included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, as well as lawmakers from both parties.
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18
By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.
Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.
Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's currently only scheduled to stand trial in the death of Harris. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who isn't seeking the death penalty for Harris' killing, has said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he hasn't said whose.
Chemirmir has maintained that he's innocent.
Loren Adair Smith, whose 91-year-old mother, Phyllis Payne, is among those Chemirmir is charged with killing, said she was shocked by the mistrial in November and plans to attend the retrial.
"We want justice and we want closure, and we want him to not be able to hurt anyone again," Smith said.
NATION
Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn't shown they had conducted a proper search for records sought by the subpoena.
"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously," Engoron said in a Manhattan courtroom that was packed with reporters, but absent of Trump. "I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day" until the terms of the subpoena are met.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.
Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated "witch hunt." During oral arguments Monday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said that "Donald Trump does not believe he is above the law."
WORLD
Six soldiers die in attacks targeting Mali military bases
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A series of attacks targeted three military bases in Mali on Sunday, killing at least six soldiers and injuring nearly a dozen more, the West African nation's army said.
In a tweet, the Malian army said simultaneous attacks were underway in Sevare, Niono and Bapho, three central towns in the sprawling desert nation.
While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State has ravaged the nation for eight years. The military junta that seized power in 2020 has been struggling to stem the violence.
Mali's army has been attacked a number of times this year but this is the first time they are being hit in three different cities.
A military official not authorized to speak to the media said the attacks involved car bombs and that the camp in Bapho was particularly hard hit, with shrapnel from an explosion damaging a helicopter.
The violence occurred in the center of the country where the Malian military together with the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary force, has been very active and where the junta has been claiming to have been making significant progress, said Michael Shurkin, a former political analyst at the CIA who works with the Dakar-based 14 North Strategies.
"The attacks appear to belie the government's claims. The attacks appear well-coordinated. This is not the work of an adversary whose back is up against a wall," he said.