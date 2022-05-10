STATE
Voters approve measures to lower property taxes
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas voters have approved two amendments to the state’s constitution that aim to give modest breaks to homeowners on property taxes.
About 85% of voters in Saturday’s election supported Proposition 2, which raises the amount of a home’s value that’s exempt from school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, said the change will save the average homeowner about $175 a year.
About 87% of voters supported Proposition 1, which extends the Legislature’s 2019 cuts on school property tax rates to homeowners who are disabled or 65 and older.
The rates for those homeowners are frozen. So with the new measure, they’ll benefit from those cuts, and then their taxes will be “refrozen,” Bettencourt said.
Conservative activist allegedly sought federal support
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston conservative activist charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault had asked a U.S. attorney in Texas to provide federal marshals to help his private investigator seize what were believed to be fraudulent voter ballots from an air conditioner repairman’s vehicle.
A transcript of a phone call from Dr. Steven Hotze to then U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick filed in district court in Houston says Hotze told Patrick of plans by private investigator Mark Aguirre to cause the repairman’s vehicle to crash and for Aguirre to make a citizen’s arrest.
Aguirre has also been charged with the same offenses and both men have said through their attorneys that they did nothing wrong. Patrick, now in private practice, declined comment. Both men are out on bail.
Aguirre had hoped to seize what was believed were thousands of fraudulent voter ballots, but the vehicle carried only tools, prosecutors have said.
Then-President Donald Trump and others falsely claimed there was massive voter fraud in the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
“He (Aguirre) needs to have a federal marshal with him,” Hotze said, according to the transcript of the Oct. 17, 2020 phone call. “He doesn’t want to get (the) Houston Police Department, he said all the evidence would disappear.”
The Texas Attorney General’s office was not helping, the transcript said and the county sheriff’s office could not be trusted “obviously because they’re Democrats.”
Ryan replied that no federal agents worked for his office.
“I can’t just send marshals ... the marshals don’t work for me,” Ryan said, according to the document.
Hotze’s attorney, Jared Woodfill, said in a statement to KTRK-TV that Hotze is innocent.
Officials: Woman killed husband over other woman
SPRING (AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.
Stewart remained in jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
NATION
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who accused Mario Batali of kissing and groping her while attempting to take a selfie at a Boston restaurant testified Monday that she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop the celebrity chef.
While being questioned by prosecutors at Batali’s sexual misconduct trial, the 32-year-old said he appeared drunk and was slurring his words and closing his eyes as they took multiple photos together at his insistence. The trial opened Monday after Batali — in a surprise move — waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to have a judge decide his fate.
The woman also testified that she felt embarrassed by the 2017 incident — until she saw other women step forward to share similar encounters with Batali.
“This happened to me and this is my life,” said the woman when asked by prosecutors why she also decided to speak out. “I want to be able to take control of what happened, come forward, say my peace and have everyone be accountable for their actions and behaviors.”
Batali’s lawyer Anthony Fuller argued the assault never happened and that the accuser isn’t a credible witness and has a financial incentive to lie.
Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around U.S.
CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities around the United States on Saturday, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide.
Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the public suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion, which comes amid nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, could change before the ruling is finalized in coming weeks.
“To think that, after all this time, people still want to control what women can do and our rights to make our personal healthcare decisions is just really outrageous,” Carole Levin, chair of Courts Matter Illinois, told WMAQ-TV during the rally in Chicago.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the rally and vowed to protect reproductive rights in Illinois.
“I’m proud Illinois is an island for reproductive freedom in the Midwest,” he said. “Our shores remain open for any person left marooned by these extremist politicians.”
In the nation’s capital, abortion rights protesters stood outside the Supreme Court, holding signs that said abortion is a human right, or “Abort the Court.” Protesters who oppose abortion demonstrated across the street.
In Atlanta, demonstrators carried signs in favor of abortion rights as they marched through that city’s downtown and chanted, “Not the church and not the state, women must decide our fate.”
WORLD
Death toll of Havana hotel explosion rises to 35
HAVANA (AP) — More bodies were pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital on Monday, bringing the official death toll of a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 35.
Cuba’s Fire Department Chief Luis Guzmán told state TV that three more bodies were recovered overnight as search crews with dogs hunted for hours through debris in the 19th century structure of the Hotel Saratoga.
The Ministry of Health later said the toll of dead had risen to 35, with 20 injured patients still hospitalized.
The 96-room, five-star hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion at the hotel owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA was still under investigation.