STATE
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police enforced a nighttime curfew by making dozens of arrests Sunday night, in a crackdown after several days of demonstrations that saw multiple eruptions of violence.
Dallas officials earlier in the day announced the curfew that would run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and squad cars and police on foot quickly moved in to pick up anyone still on the downtown streets once it started. Dallas police tweeted photos Sunday night as officers started making arrests, and within a few hours announced at least 70 arrests and noted “there is very little activity occurring in the downtown Dallas area.”
Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the curfew could be in effect “for the next several days” and that several suburban police departments had volunteered officers to help.
BEAUMONT (AP) — When Gary Saurage and staff closed the doors to Gator Country March 11 amid coronavirus restrictions, a Big Al-sized bite was taken out of his income. March spring break season brings in the second-largest earnings month for Gator Country.
The following month, Saurage said, they had been booked Monday through Friday with group field trips, all of which were canceled along with road shows he had planned.
May 2, Gator Country reopened. “We were so glad to get back open,” he told The Beaumont Enterprise. “When you got 500 alligators to feed, trust me, you need customers.”
DALLAS (AP) — When President Donald Trump demanded Monday that governors get tougher in cracking down on violence among some demonstrations, he cited Dallas protesters badly beating a man this weekend.
But the president’s comments left out what police suggest sparked the incident to which he seemed to be referring — the man swinging a machete at protesters. And the man was last reported to be in stable condition, contrary to Trump suggesting he may have died.
During a video-conference call with state leaders, law enforcement officers and national security officials, Trump told the governors they need to “dominate” or else wind up looking like “jerks.”
NATION
ATLANTA (AP) — Dramatic police body-camera video that led to the firing of two Atlanta police officers shows a group of officers pulling two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Throughout the incident, the pair can be heard screaming and asking officers what is going on as officers shout orders, smash the driver’s side window, deploy stun guns and pull them from the sedan.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news conference Sunday that she and police Chief Erika Shields decided to fire two officers and place three others on desk duty pending further investigation after reviewing body-camera footage of the Saturday night incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. The mayor said the footage she saw showed a clear use of force.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An autopsy commissioned for George Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes and ignored his cries of distress, the family’s attorneys said Monday.
The autopsy by a doctor who also examined Eric Garner’s body found the compression cut off blood to Floyd’s brain, and weight on his back made it hard to breathe, attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference.
The family’s autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint against the officer. That autopsy included the effects of being restrained, along with underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system, but also said it found nothing “to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts launched by SpaceX declared victory Monday in NASA’s cosmic capture-the-flag game.
They quickly claimed the prize left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from the U.S.
“Congratulations, SpaceX, you got the flag,” NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said a day after arriving at the space station.
Hurley showed off the small U.S. flag during a news conference and again in a linkup with SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
“You can bet we will take it with us when we depart back to Earth,” said Hurley, floating alongside Dragon crewmate Bob Behnken.
WORLD
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Dozens of armed men on motorcycles have attacked a town in western Niger that has been hosting 35,000 displaced people, killing three and cutting off the community’s water supply, the U.N. refugee agency said Monday.
UNHCR said it was working to help provide water to the community following Sunday’s attack so that people could continue washing their hands. Niger already has had 64 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and while the virus has yet to reach the area of the attack, there are fears it may be only a matter of time.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault in Intikane, but Islamic extremists with links to the Islamic State group are known to be active in the region along the porous borders of Niger and Mali, often operating in dozens mounted on motorcycles.
MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday to tell him about his proposal to convene an international summit that would involve Russia, the Kremlin said.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke but provided no details on the conversation.
Trump said Saturday he will postpone until the fall a meeting of the G7 leading industrialized nations that he had planned to hold next month, and plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. Trump told reporters that he feels the current makeup of the group is “very outdated” and doesn’t properly represent “what’s going on in the world.”
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Standing at a lectern with a backdrop map of the world behind him reminiscent of one at the State Department, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry made a point Monday to criticize the U.S. in English amid ongoing protests over police killings of black people.
“To the American people, the world has ... heard your outcry over this state oppression,” Abbas Mousavi told reporters in Tehran.
So too have Washington’s adversaries in Iran and elsewhere.
Long the target of American criticism, these nations have used the protests over the killing of George Floyd as an opportunity to hit back at the country held up by U.S. leaders for decades as “the shining city upon a hill.”