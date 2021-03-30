STATE
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have renamed a portion of a Dallas street for Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in his apartment by a white former police officer who mistook his apartment for her own.
During a ceremony on Saturday, Jean’s family and city officials unveiled new street signs for Botham Jean Boulevard. The newly renamed street runs along the apartment complex where Jean lived.
“It is really hard to be here. It is bittersweet. Yes, we want everyone to remember Botham. We want everyone to forever say his name, but for this sign to be up here it that means he’s not and it is hard for us,“ said Allisa Findley, Jean’s sister. “I thought I was going to be strong because this is supposed to be a celebration, but I miss my brother. I want him back.”
Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger killed Jean in September 2018. At her trial, Guyger testified that, after a long shift, she mistook his apartment for her own on the floor below and shot Jean thinking he was a burglar.
Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, had been eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger entered his home and shot him.
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Monday it is expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 Max jets instead of buying planes from Europe’s Airbus.
Southwest ordered the 150-seat 737 Max 7 and expects the first 30 to show up next year. It is also converting orders for 70 Max 8s to the smaller model.
The Dallas-based airline publicly mused about buying the Airbus A220 instead, sending executives on a scouting trip to Europe. It would have been a huge blow to Boeing — in money and pride — if Southwest, its biggest customer, had gone with Airbus. However, CEO Gary Kelly said sticking with Boeing “was our preference all along.”
Financial terms of the deal were not announced. The Max 7 lists for $99.7 million, although airlines routinely receive huge discounts.
The new Max 7s eventually will replace Southwest’s aging fleet of 143-seat Boeing 737-700s while providing better fuel mileage.
Combined with past orders, Chicago-based Boeing is in line to build more than 600 Max 7 and Max 8 jets for Southwest through 2031. Southwest expects to spend about $5.1 billion on aircraft through 2026.
MEXIA (AP) — A Texas state trooper was hospitalized Saturday in critical but stable condition after being shot near the city of Mexia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect fled on foot and later killed himself, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said Saturday, according to the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper Chad Walker was shot about 7:45 p.m. Friday while stopping to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.
NATION
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”
More than 16,000 unaccompanied children were in government custody as of Thursday, including about 5,000 in substandard Customs and Border Protection facilities.
Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been calling on the administration to open the facilities to the cameras, asserting that the current policy is designed to keep the public from “fully realizing” what is happening at the border.
Republican officials are also blaming the Biden administration for actions they say are leading more people from Central America to seek entry into the United States. “It’s not a crisis, it’s a complete loss of sovereignty down there,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd went on trial Monday, with prosecutors showing the jury video of Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the Black man’s neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at him repeatedly to get off and Floyd gasped that he couldn’t breathe.
In opening statements, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that the number to remember was 9 minutes, 29 seconds — the amount of time Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee last May.
The white police officer “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after a handcuffed Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went motionless, Blackwell said.
“He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath — no ladies and gentlemen — until the very life, was squeezed out of him,” the prosecutor said.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — The search resumed Monday for a missing Iowa State University student a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing another crew member.
The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.
The search for the missing student was called off Sunday night.
The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital. The names of the students had not been released by Monday morning.
WORLD
The plight of a mammoth container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal has highlighted still more pressure points in global trade, a year after supply chains were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Salvage teams managed to free the Ever Given on Monday, but it was unclear when ship traffic through the critical trade gateway would return to normal. The Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship has been lodged in a single-lane stretch of the canal for nearly a week, holding up $9 billion each day in global trade.
Economists say the Ever Given’s disruption of shipping through the Suez Canal probably won’t have an impact on global trade for more than a few weeks, and is unlikely to derail global growth this year as more people around the world get COVID-19 vaccines and economies reopen.
But it’s another wake-up call for companies that have set up their business to rely on supply chains with little room for error, said William Lee, chief economist at the Milken Institute.
ROME (AP) — The Ripetta school of art in Rome recently joined a handful of high schools in Italy that give transgender students the right to be known by a name other than the one they were given at birth.
The initiative seeks to create an environment where transgender students feel secure and reflects a growing awareness in Italy of gender dysphoria among teenagers and children.
“I’m very happy about this,” said Matteo Coccimiglio, an 18-year-old student at the school who was born as a girl but identifies as a man and is in the process of changing his legal gender from female to male.
He hopes the new rules at his school will help other teenagers transitioning their gender to “feel more protected” and “go through a lot less trouble than I went through.”
PELHRIMOV, Czech Republic (AP) — A year after the Czech Republic recorded its first death from the coronavirus, the central European nation paused to remember all the citizens who lost their lives in the pandemic. By the end of the day, the number had surpassed 25,000.
Bells tolled across the country at noon last Monday to mark the anniversary of when the pandemic’s first Czech casualty, a 95-year-old man, died in a Prague hospital. On March 22, 2020 and for some days to come, the Czech Republic reported daily COVID-19 deaths in the single digits. Few imagined then that the nation of of 10.7 million eventually would have one of the world’s highest per capita death tolls.
But it’s not just grim statistics that have torn the fabric of Czech life. There’s always a personal story behind each life lost. And the deaths of some people affected entire communities.
Jaromir Vytopil’s was one of them. Without him, the town of Pelhrimov won’t be the same.