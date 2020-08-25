STATE
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At Papa Jim’s Botanica on South Flores, visitors are greeted by the pungent smell of incense and a statue of St. Jude standing tall over a small bowl of burning sage or copal resin. Nearby is a small box of “peticiones,” poignant requests for help written on small squares of paper.
This is the realm of the saints and black magic, of the earnest prayer and the evil eye and the never-ending war between good and bad energies.
The shop sells a broad range of medicinal herbs, oils, teas and incenses, as well as occult and sacred items.
One incense promises a peaceful home. A powder vows protection from envy. A shiny voodoo ball will foil a curse.
On a long wall of candles, there is one to meet almost every need, from faded love to fixing a bad boss.
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Monday waited to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou was that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.
Authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
Acevedo said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who went missing on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph (177 kph).
The two-storm combination could bring a history-making onslaught of wind and coastal flooding from Texas to Alabama, forecasters said.
Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.
NATION
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak sent Atlantic City’s casinos plunging to a $112 million second quarter gross operating loss as the gambling houses remained closed for the entire three-month period, according to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators.
That compares with an operating profit of nearly $160 million in the second quarter of last year.
Only one of the nine casinos — the Golden Nugget — reported an operating profit for the quarter, and that was helped by the market-leading internet gambling operation. The casino made $3.1 million, down nearly 69% from a year earlier when it made over $10 million.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing on Wall Street Monday, adding to their record-breaking run from last week.
The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in afternoon trading, following up on solid gains for stock markets across much of Europe and Asia. The S&P 500 pushed further into record territory after last week recovering the last of its losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 217 points, or 0.8%, at 28,148, as of 3:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
Hope was rising as pharmaceutical companies continue to work toward a possible vaccine for COVID-19 and after the U.S. government on Sunday approved an emergency authorization to allow the use of convalescent plasma to treat patients. The plasma comes from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and have antibodies, and it may help people battling the disease, though global health officials say the therapy is still experimental.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for “guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected.”
The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.
WORLD
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s navy and air force will conduct military exercises beginning Tuesday in the eastern Mediterranean near a contested area where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas, authorities said, drawing an angry response from Turkey.
Germany, meanwhile, is stepping up diplomatic efforts to prevent tensions between the two regional rivals from escalating further, sending its foreign minister to both Athens and Ankara on Tuesday.
The Turkish government disputes Greece’s claim to exclusive rights in the waters where Turkey’s Oruc Reis research vessel is now surveying. The United States and the European Union so far have broadly backed Greece in the dispute, but EU countries remain split over a request from Greece to impose sanctions on Turkey. The tensions between the two NATO members over Mediterranean Sea rights have echoed across Europe.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief coalition partner agreed Monday to delay a fateful budget vote, averting the collapse of their fractious alliance and preventing a fourth election in less than two years.
The twin announcements by Netanyahu and the alternate prime minister, Benny Gantz, cleared the way for parliament to delay the budget vote until December. The late-night vote, coming two hours before a midnight deadline, left what has been a troubled alliance intact for at least a few more months.
Netanyahu had accepted the proposal on Sunday, seeming to clear the way for it to proceed. But throughout the day, Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White continued to accuse each other of undermining the deal.
With the deadline looming, both men announced late Monday that they had instructed their parties to support the proposal.
“If we come to elections, blood will be spilled in the streets,” Gantz said in a nationally televised address. The country “needs a government that faces the needs of Israeli society, and not infighting.”
BERLIN (AP) — Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said Monday he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
The Charité hospital said in a statement that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was flown from Siberia and admitted Saturday have found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had personally offered Germany’s assistance in treating Navalny before he was brought to Berlin, said in view of the findings and his “prominent role in the political opposition in Russia, authorities there are now called upon urgently to investigate this crime in detail and in full transparency.”
“Those responsible must be identified and held accountable,” Merkel said.