MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins were determined to defend their division title and start this unusual postseason at home, even if the audience at Target Field this week will be confined to family members and cardboard cutouts.
The ease and predictability of playing in their own ballpark during this virus-altered year, social distancing and all, clearly made a difference to the Twins. They had a 24-7 record at home, the best such mark in baseball.
“You want everything that you can possibly have in your favor,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, looking ahead to the best-of-three American League wild card series against the Houston Astros that starts on Tuesday afternoon with no off days or site switches. “We’re very comfortable. We’ve enjoyed playing here.”
The Astros were 9-23 on the road, the third-worst record in the major leagues. They’re the No. 6 seed after finishing second in the AL West at 29-31, matching the worst mark of all 16 qualifiers for the playoffs following the 60-game schedule shrunken by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For the Twins, this will be quite the contrast from a year ago, when their 101-win, 307-homer season won them the AL Central and sent them to New York for the ALDS.
The first playoff experience for most of the team came in daunting fashion at raucous Yankee Stadium, and the Twins were swept in three games by a total score of 23-7. That stretched the franchise’s 16-year-old postseason losing streak to 16 consecutive games, the all-time MLB record.
“It toughened us up, definitely,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “Obviously the crowd noise and things like that this postseason is going to be a lot different. Probably some guys will be able to focus better. Some guys maybe feed off that. It’s hard to know until these games start, but I’m sure everybody’s going to be fired up.”
PLAYOFF PAYBACK?: The Astros became the scourge of the sport this winter when their sign-stealing system was revealed, resulting in the firing of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch and the tainting of their 2017 World Series championship. That storyline has long been overshadowed by the pandemic, but players around the game haven’t forgotten.
“I wasn’t involved in any of that. For me, it’s another series,” Cruz said. “I’m focused on what I can control as a player and also putting the team in a winning situation.”