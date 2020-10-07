NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did not return to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots canceled practice Wednesday and today amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for canceling practice and postponing coach Bill Belichick’s media availability to Thursday.
Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Patriots placed a defensive tackle from the practice squad on that list Tuesday. The Patriots are scheduled to host Denver on Sunday.
The NFL showed “several specific incidents” of the Titans violating COVID-19 protocols during a call Monday with the league’s general managers and coaches, a person with knowledge of the NFL’s investigation said.
Newton and the Titans make up the 11 confirmed positive tests among players, and the NFL said there were 15 new confirmed positives among personnel for last week in results announced Wednesday out of 37,002 tests given to 7,981 players and team personnel.
“We have said all along that we expect positive cases,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “As long as the virus is endemic in our communities, we will see new cases among our teams. Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key.”
Both Sills and Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFL Players Association’s medical director, said the key is everyone following the protocols.
“The virus is still very much a threat not only to our season, but to the safety of everyone in our community,” Mayer said in a statement.
The Titans already have had their game with Pittsburgh rescheduled from Week 4 to Oct. 25.