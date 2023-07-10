ATLANTA – A portion of Interstate 20 in Harrison County is scheduled for rehabilitation, according to plans awarded in June by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The 16.8-mile project will begin at the Gregg County line and extend 0.5 miles west of Texas 43.
“This project will consist of drainage improvements along with some concrete pavement repair,” said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise. “Work will take place in both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 20,” he added. The roadway will be limited to one lane in certain areas while work is underway.
GHB Equipment Company, L.L.C. of Bonham was awarded the project with a low bid of $4,714,765.
The project is expected to begin in August and is scheduled to take about 13 months to complete, weather permitting.
Interchange to be constructed on U.S. 59
An overpass at the intersection of U.S. 59 and FM 1794 is scheduled to be constructed soon, according to plans awarded in June by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“This interchange will be a grade separation, meaning an overpass will take traffic on U.S. 59 up and over FM 1794. This will improve traffic flow and safety at this busy intersection north of Carthage,” said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise. The project will also include short frontage roads to allow for access to nearby properties. The total project length is 1.4 miles.
Longview Bridge and Road, LTD. of Longview was awarded the project with a low bid of $36,905,848.
The project is expected to get underway in August and is scheduled to take about 33 months to complete, weather permitting.