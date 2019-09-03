SHANGHAI (AP) — Khris Middleton’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime saved the United States from what would have been a shocking loss, and the two-time defending champion Americans somehow rallied to beat Turkey 93-92 in a World Cup Group E game on Tuesday night.
Turkey went 0 for 4 from the foul line within a span of nine-tenths of a second.
The Americans have now won 21 consecutive World Cup games, extending the record for any nation at FIBA’s signature event. The U.S. also extended its winning streak to 55 games in international tournaments with NBA players on the roster,.
Middleton led the Americans with 15 points and Kemba Walker scored 14.
The win clinched a second-round berth for the U.S.