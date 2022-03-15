Texas Christian University assistant professor of literature Brandon Manning posses for a photo at TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15. Manning was born in the South and had been itching to return there, but Manning didn’t want to go back to his native Atlanta because of the traffic, cost of housing and sprawl. He made a list of smaller cities in the South he would consider, and when the opportunity came for Manning to take a job teaching in Texas at TCU he jumped.