US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter, 2

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday, Dec. 11, by putting to death Alfred Bourgeois, a Louisiana truck driver who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard.