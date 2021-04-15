At least 12 people felt a jolt around 5 a.m. Thursday morning as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake impacted the area.
Originally, the United States Geological Survey had the epicenter of the quake listed as in Uncertain, Texas. According to USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso, as the day progressed and further research was conducted, the center was changed to 10 kilometers southwest of Mooringsport, Louisiana. The depth was listed as 15.7 kilometers by the USGS.
According to Caruso, though it is not very common for earthquakes to be felt in the area, another one occurred April 1 near Blanchard, Louisiana - this time at a 3.0 magnitude.
"All earthquakes occur on fault lines when rocks move underground," he said. "The longer the fault, typically, the stronger the earthquake."
Many factors determine how far away from the epicenter an earthquake can typically be felt, he said, including the age of the rocks. On the east coast, quakes can be felt for longer distances because of older rocks than those on the west coast.
Out of the 12 people who reported in the USGS' 'Did you feel it?' survey, every person categorized the quake as light in intensity.