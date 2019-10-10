Waskom Middle School has announced its first six weeks’ honor rolls.
Honor rolls are divided into maroon-white, maroon and white. Maroon-White students have a 95 GPA, maroon student have a 90 GPA and white students have a 95 GPA.
Maroon/White students
Seventh grade — Victor Bravo, John Patrick, Kristina Seacott and Cheyenne Treece.{/span}
There were no sixth or eighth grade students listed on the maroon and white honor roll list.{/span}
Maroon
Sixth grade — Collier Head, Katelyn Hearon, Joseph Martin, Abigail Merriman, Jada Spencer, Shaylee Trammell, Christian Villarreal, Marley Waldon, Peyton Welch and Paisley White
Seventh grade —Ruth Balderas, David Fussell, Kadie Gossens, Anna Grace Hicks, Trip Nuner, Ja’Leah Stephens and Joshua Stone.
Eighth grade — Nettiea Chatman, Noah Crabtree, Lindsey Garrison, Kendall Mann, Abigail Pedraza, Regina Raven, Katelynn Seacott, Lane Thompson, Haven Warner, Cole Watson, Victoria Wells and Edward Zuniga.
White
Sixth grade — Everardo Abeja, Ella Anderson, Ryan Blackshear, Chance Bolin, Morgan George, Jaxon Hicks, Destanne Jones, Tanner Lonsway, Sergio Mendoza, Kyleigh Miner, Payton Myers, Justin Reeves, Areli Rivera, Hayden Sanders, Benjamin Snyder and Ronaldo Villela.
Seventh grade — Vianney Abeja, Decorion Bell, Kaylee Benetrix, Sha’Mya Bennett, Gavin Britt, Joshua Crabtree, Amaya Johnson, Caden McDonald, Saylor Nance, Caroline Reeves, Jorge Rodriguez, Landon Rogers, Heath Shelton, Mya Stuart, Hallie Swain, Landan Thurston, Olivia Thurston, Arianna Warner and Taylor Watson.
Eighth grade — Noah Anderson, Cara Bailey, Savannah Cadenhead, Lanecia Dixon, Carson Gonzalez, Tucker Hendon, Tatum McFarland, Jaynai Miles, Luisa Padron, Christopher Pelaez, Austin Tharpe and Sophia Torres.