“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” [Philippians 4:19]
Happiness, we search for it in so many places, don’t we? Remember the country song that said, “Looking for love in all the wrong places”? That is what we do with happiness. We look for it in the wrong places.
When I started college, I had but one goal in mind – to be successful. I wanted to get my degree, open a practice and make a lot of money. I just knew if I could make a lot of money I would be the happiest guy in the world. So I worked hard and sure ‘nuff, I was successful. I never got rich, you understand, but I have made a very comfortable living. Compared to the poverty of my childhood, I have been wealthy.
But guess what, success did not make me happy; at least not the level of happiness I had planned on. I only found true happiness when I finally understood the truths of Jesus Christ. When I accepted that Jesus came to earth from heaven as the sacrificial lamb to forgive me of all my sins, I found happiness. When I accepted that living to be more like Christ meant less fear and worry, I found happiness. When I accepted that God’s Holy Spirit came to live in me to guide me and comfort me, I found happiness. When I saw that I was never alone, even in the darkest hours, I found happiness. And when I knew that heaven was my eternal destiny through the love of Christ, I found true happiness.
We do not need fortune or fame to bring us happiness, we need Jesus – a lot more Jesus. When I finally understood these truths, I wrote a song tilted “I Need A Lot More Jesus, And A Lot Less Me”. Here is the chorus:
I need a lot more Jesus and a lot less me
I need a lot more Holy Spirit in my life
I need to think less about who I am
Give myself to the Lamb
I need a lot more Jesus, and a lot less me.
We can find happiness by learning to replace “me” thoughts with “Jesus” thoughts. If we are fretting about what we think we need, think about what Jesus has already given us. If we are angry or feel threatened by someone or some thing, think about what Jesus went through to save us. If we are struggling with selfishness [one of the greatest relationship destroyers], think about how generous our Savior was. If we are holding a grudge or if we are not offering forgiveness to anyone, remember that Jesus told us to forgive others as we would have them forgive us – and remember how much He has forgiven you!
We can learn to think Jesus thoughts, but first we have to learn what Jesus thought. How do we do that? Read, study and mediate on the Word, with special attention to the words written in red. Do you want to improve your relationships? Treat people as Jesus treated people. Forgive them, go the extra mile, walk in love. Get a lot more Jesus in your life. That, my friends, is where you will find true peace and happiness.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” [Romans 15:13]