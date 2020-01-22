STATE
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 19-year-old man arrested in a San Antonio shooting that left two people dead and wounded five others said he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a concert at a bar.
Kiernan Christopher Williams is expected to face capital murder charges for the Sunday night shooting at Ventura on the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said Monday.
As Williams was taken into custody Monday, he promoted his own Instagram account and described himself as “an upcoming artist.”
HOUSTON (AP) — A Honduran mother and her two children who had been hospitalized have been deported to Guatemala under a Trump administration policy of sending some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to third countries, advocates for the mother said Tuesday.
Lawyers had asked a federal judge last week to stop the U.S. government from deporting the family. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez did not rule on their request prior to Tuesday, the day the government had said it intended to remove the mother and her two children, ages 1 and 6, under a plan to send families to different countries so they can seek asylum elsewhere.
The 1-year-old was diagnosed with the flu, while the 6-year-old had diarrhea and a fever, according to Dr. Amy Cohen, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group Every Last One. Cohen says the children fell sick while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection Custody after the family crossed the border without authorization in December.
DENTON (AP) — A police officer in north Texas fatally shot a man at an apartment complex early Tuesday after the man refused to drop a frying pan and cleaver that he was holding, officials said.
One officer was stabbed in the melee but officials said the injuries aren’t life-threatening.
The officers responded just before 3 a.m. to an apartment complex in Denton, about 35 miles of Dallas, after several people called 911 to report a man was banging on doors and shattering light fixtures in a hallway of the complex, Denton city officials said in a press release.
NATION
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who returned last week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle.
The man, identified only as a Snohomish County resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said.
U.S. health officials stressed that they believe the virus’ overall risk to the American public remained low.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling Tuesday ended a 15-year-old legal fight in the U.S. over whether a Chinese television official incited torture in his country against members of the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected a request by members of the movement to file an amended lawsuit in the case. The ruling comes six years after a federal judge in Connecticut dismissed the case, citing lack of jurisdiction.
Zhao Zhizhen, a onetime radio and television executive in China who founded the China Anti-Cult Association, was sued in 2004 in federal court under the Alien Tort Statute, an 18th-century U.S. law that allows foreigners to sue in the U.S. over human rights abuses committed anywhere. He was also sued under the Torture Victim Protection Act.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A Stanford institute is home to copies of the most significant correspondence, sermons, speeches, writings and manuscripts of Martin Luther King Jr. But the historian tasked with protecting the documents and other artifacts is anxious about what will become of them when he retires this year.
Clayborne Carson, 75, was selected by Coretta Scott King in 1985 to edit and publish the papers of her late husband housed at the world-renowned Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute.
Carson said the collection is at a nondescript 1960s-era structure designed by Joseph Eichler that was supposed to be a temporary home and is in a part of the campus that will be torn down as the university seeks to stay competitive in the fields of science, engineering and computing.
WORLD
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank as the embattled leader kicked off a third election campaign in under a year Tuesday.
Addressing Likud Party supporters at a campaign launch event in Jerusalem, Netanyahu promised to “impose Israeli sovereignty on the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea,” then pledged to annex all Israeli West Bank settlements “without exception.”
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories as part of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal under international law.
CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico in hopes of eventually reaching the U.S. were sent back to their homeland or retreated across the border Tuesday after Mexican troops blocked their way.
Fewer than 100 remained in the no-man’s-land along the river between Guatemala and Mexico.
The caravan of thousands had set out from Honduras last week in hopes Mexico would grant them passage, posing a fresh test for President Donald Trump’s effort to reduce the flow of migrants arriving at the U.S. border by pressuring other governments to stop them.
BEIRUT (AP) — A new Cabinet was announced in crisis-hit Lebanon late Tuesday, breaking a months-long impasse amid ongoing mass protests against the country’s ruling elite.
Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, now heads a Cabinet of 20 members, mostly specialists backed by political parties.
The move, which comes three months after former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, is unlikely to satisfy protesters. They have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government made up of independent technocrats that could deal with the country’s crippling economic and financial crisis, the worst this tiny Mediterranean country has faced in decades.