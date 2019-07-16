TEXAS
LAKE JACKSON (AP) — A man and woman were shot dead in a shootout with a sheriff’s deputy outside a home.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The deputy tried to stop a car in which the two were riding on Texas 288 Businessd, 47 miles south of Houston.
A sheriff’s statement says the car failed to stop. Instead, it turned onto County Road 687 and pulled into the residential driveway. When the deputy was stepping from his patrol car, someone inside the suspect car opened fire on him, striking the patrol car. The deputy returned fire, killing 36-year-old Brandon Ray Stansel and 40-year-old Kelly Danielle Brumley.
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Experts say fossil remains discovered in the 1980s at the Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas have been identified as a new genus and species of duckbilled dinosaur.
The Journal of Systematic Paleontology announced the classification of the Aquilarhinus palimentus last week. It was named for its aquiline nose and shovel-shaped jaw.
Texas Tech University Professor Tom Lehman discovered the fossils. The bones were weathered and stuck together. Research in the 1990s revealed two arched nasal crests.
NATION
WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Secretary Mark Esper, President Donald Trump’s nominee to become secretary of defense, told his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday he is troubled by Turkey’s decision to defy the United States by acquiring Russian-made air defenses.
“It is very disheartening to see how they have drifted over the past several years,” Esper said, citing the Turkish government’s purchase of the S-400 air defense system that the Trump administration has said is likely to trigger U.S. economic sanctions and jeopardize Turkey’s role in the NATO alliance, whose primary adversary is Russia.
At the White House, Trump took a more conciliatory approach to Turkey, asserting that it chose to buy from Russia because the Obama administrations refused to sell the Patriot air defense system “under any circumstance.” In fact, talks between the U.S. and Turkey on a potential Patriot deal during the Obama years faltered on Turkey’s insistence on technology transfer rights that would have allowed it eventually to make the missiles themselves. This ran afoul of the U.S. manufacturer’s propriety interests in addition to any national security concerns.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics, including Planned Parenthood, are defying the Trump administration’s ban on referring women for abortions, drawing a line against what they say amounts to keeping patients in the dark about legitimate health care options.
The Department of Health and Human Services formally notified the clinics Monday that it will begin enforcing the new regulation banning abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. The rule is being challenged in federal court, but the administration says there is currently no legal obstacle to enforcing it.
WORLD
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of immigrants showed up at border crossings Tuesday in hopes of getting into the U.S. but faced the likelihood of being turned away under a new Trump administration asylum rule that upends long-standing protections for people fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands.
The policy went into effect Tuesday but drew a swift lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.
The policy represents the most forceful attempt to date by President Donald Trump to slash the number of people seeking asylum in America. It comes at a time when Trump’s recent tweets telling four members of Congress to “go back” to other countries have set off an uproar.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo, who faces corruption charges in his homeland, was arrested in the United States following an extradition request, U.S. and Peruvian authorities said Tuesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Toledo and he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in Northern California, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was ordered held in custody pending a hearing on Friday, according to department spokeswoman Nicole Navas.
Toledo’s court appearance was “part of the process aimed at securing his return” to Peru, the attorney general’s office in Peru said on Twitter.