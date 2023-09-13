STATE
How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How much does an extramarital affair matter to whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton keeps his job? An answer may arrive soon.
The question hangs over the Republican’s impeachment trial that resumed Tuesday and is approaching the final stretch of testimony before a jury of state senators decides whether Paxton should be removed from office on charges of corruption and bribery. Most of the senators are Republicans and one is his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, although she will not have a vote in the verdict.
But she has attended the entire trial so far, including Monday, when she sat in the Senate chamber as one of her husband’s former employees gave an account of the affair in the most public detail to date: How the relationship took a toll on staffers, how she urged Paxton to consider the risks and how she asked him to tell his wife about the woman.
Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A trial began Monday over a sweeping Texas voting law that sparked a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021, part of Republican efforts across the U.S. to pass new voting restrictions following President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of voting rights groups after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the changes into law. It is unclear when U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez might rule in the trial, which could last weeks.
Potentially at stake are voting rules Texas will use for the 2024 elections, although any decision is likely to be appealed.
The challenge, from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and others, has not stopped the measures from taking effect, including a ban on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting. Many changes targeted Harris County, which includes Houston and is where a slate of Republican candidates are challenging their defeats last year.
NATION
Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host Owen Shroyer has been sentenced to two months behind bars for joining the mob’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said Shroyer “helped create” Jan. 6, 2021, by spewing violent rhetoric and spreading baseless claims of election fraud to hundreds of thousands of viewers. Shroyer hosts a daily show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to illegally entering a restricted area — a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum sentence of one year behind bars. Shroyer’s attorney has repeatedly accused prosecutors of trampling on Shroyer’s free speech rights. A date for Shroyer to report to prison wasn’t immediately set. His attorney said he planned to appeal the sentence.
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner’s gunfire, authorities said Tuesday as police closed roads in a rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania, told residents to lock their doors and set up a new search area in the nearly 2-week-old manhunt.
Cavalcante entered the open garage late Monday in the search area northwest of Philadelphia, stole a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, and fled when the homeowner who was in the garage drew a pistol and shot at him several times, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference Tuesday morning.
The developments came in the days after Cavalcante slipped out of an earlier search area to the south, stole a dairy delivery truck, and went to the homes of onetime work associates in what police say is Cavalcante’s desperate quest for help.
About 500 law enforcement personnel are now searching or guarding an 8- to 10-square mile area in northern Chester County, near South Coventry Township, roughly 30 miles northwest (50 kilometers) of Philadelphia, Bivens said. More officers are being called in to secure and search the area, with police closing roads and stopping vehicles at checkpoints to question motorists and open trunks.
WORLD
A drone attack on an open market has killed at least 43 people in Sudan as rival troops battle
CAIRO (AP) — A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and a medical group said, as the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group battle for control of the country.
More than 55 others were wounded in the attack in Khartoum’s May neighborhood, where paramilitary forces battling the military were heavily deployed, the Sudan Doctors’ Union said in a statement. The casualties were taken to Bashair University Hospital.
The Resistance Committees, an activist group that helps organize humanitarian assistance, posted footage on social media showing bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.
Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescue crews were waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead Friday for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turke y, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.
Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, suddenly became ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed there to help Dickey and to extract him, including doctors who have treated him inside the cave. The cause of his illness remains unclear.
“The moment we get the go-ahead from the medical team, we will start the evacuation,” Recep Salci, who heads the search and rescue department at Turkey’s disaster relief agency, AFAD, told The Associated Press.