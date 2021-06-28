Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.