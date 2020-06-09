No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (10 to 12 whole crackers)
  • ¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

  • 8oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 can (14oz) sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

1. In medium bowl, mix Crust ingredients. Press evenly into ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

Refrigerate 1 hour.

2. In large bowl, beat Filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate

4 hours but no longer than 8 hours.

3. Serve with whipped cream if desired.

Source: Betty Crocker