No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Ingredients:
Crust:
- 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (10 to 12 whole crackers)
- ¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
- 1 pinch of salt
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
- 8oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14oz) sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
Directions:
1. In medium bowl, mix Crust ingredients. Press evenly into ungreased 9-inch pie plate.
Refrigerate 1 hour.
2. In large bowl, beat Filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate
4 hours but no longer than 8 hours.
3. Serve with whipped cream if desired.
Source: Betty Crocker