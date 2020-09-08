For many years now, we’ve gotten mountains of press about “The Talk,” the rite of passage lecture that black parents feel obliged to give their sons so that they won’t end up getting shot by the police. Apparently, unlike white people who are always fighting with cops and resisting arrest, young black men must be purer than Caesar’s wife.
The main points of “The Talk,” according to Wikipedia, are the following:
• Pulling over your vehicle right away
• Keeping hands visible on the steering wheel and not making sudden moves
• Not reaching for items in your wallet or glove compartment without informing the law enforcement officer first
• Being as polite as possible, using “Yes sir, officer”
• Not arguing, even if you are right
Having seen video footage of the arrests of George Floyd (fighting with cops), Rayshard Brooks (fighting with cops) and Jacob Blake (fighting with cops), it looks like at least some black men in America could use a refresher course on “The Talk.”
What we need is a BLM-administered version of “The Talk,” requiring a notarized certificate of completion, acknowledging that the participants: 1) took the course, 2) understood it and 3) pledge to act in accordance with it.
True, it’s unfair that white people are allowed free rein to curse cops, lunge at them with knives and reach into a car as the police are yelling at them not to move. White people get to play fun “Surprise!” games with the police: I could be reaching for a glock — or it could be a strawberry push-pop! You’ll just have to wait and see, officer.
A Slate article about “The Talk” complained that white people protesting Michigan’s lockdown “could arrive, armed and screaming, in government buildings and be afforded unending patience by law enforcement.”
Of course, it’s generally not against the law (in an open carry state) either to be armed or to scream. Some Black Lives Matter protesters have even been known to scream.
This is despite the media’s firm conviction that any armed white man is, ipso facto, a marauding racist. Reporting on an anti-Obamacare rally in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2009, MSNBC zoomed in on guns slung on a man’s body, as Contessa Brewer ominously warned: “A man at a pro-health care reform rally ... wore a semiautomatic assault rifle on his shoulder and a pistol on his hip ... there are questions about whether this has racial overtones ... white people showing up with guns.”
There was a reason MSNBC never showed the man’s face: He was African American. And yet, he wasn’t arrested or harassed — other than by MSNBC.
The only places where white privilege is truly on display are lily-white, left-wing redoubts like Seattle, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon. Ann Coulter is a syndicated columnist.