FILE - French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon used to call Russia a "partner," even as European governments were scrambling to find ways to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He now supports the Ukrainian's "resistance" and Russians who are opposing the war and fighting "dictatorship" in their own country. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)