The 152 comments, 5,238 people reached and numerous angry faces let us know that we had a problem. The Nicholas Kristof column had drawn a lot of attention on social media, perhaps not the kind we anticipated. First of all, let us just say sorry for not making it clear that it was an opinion piece. Second of all, part of our responsibility as a news organization is to explain why we do what we do. This is the first in a series of editorials aimed to do just that.
Let's start with facts vs. opinions. In our print edition each day on page 4A we feature a page called viewpoints. This is our opinion page. Everything on this page other than thoughts for the day, our daily Bible verse and contact information are opinions.
On the page we strive to present opinions from a variety of sources, some of which are other newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Washington Examiner. While we realize that the majority of our readers politically are conservatives, we also have liberal readers. We try to incorporate both sides of the spectrum and have been for quite awhile. However, we only recently started sharing these views on social media.
While it's easily identifiable because of its location and header in the print edition, it is difficult on social media to make sure people understand these are opinions featured on the opinion page. We will be reexamining whether we continue to put these items on social media.
Another question may be if we know the majority of our readers are conservative why don't we run all conservative columnists? Here at the News Messenger, we believe in provoking thoughts, education and we aim for about a 50/50 split on columnists. Aim for, sometimes don't achieve. We are working on this too. Recently, we added Byron York of The Washington Examiner. We also have Ann Coulter and Michelle Malkin on the conservative side. Locally we also have Jerry Hopkins.
On the left, we have Nicolas Kristof and Bret Stephens of The New York Times and George Will of The Washington Post.
We also have Ross Ramsey, who is associated with the Texas Tribune to provide commentary on state politics as well as Ed Sterling who writes capital highlights.
Some of our columnists don't run on page 4A? Why is that? Really, it's about space. Our local columnists such as John Moore, Jack Dillard, Matt Garrett, Seth Buckner, Sam Smith and Louraiseal McDonald offer important local information for our readers.
Buckner and Smith are our religion columnists. They go on the religion pages either on Wednesday or Saturday. Moore adds humor each week and is printed on page 5A. McDonald, Garrett and Dillard all provide information about agriculture but it is written from their points of view.
Letters to the Editor is also a feature on viewpoints. We like letters! Please feel free to send some our way. There are guidelines, however. We like writers to aim for around 400 words. We do not accept anonymous letters and we do not accept letters that endorse or oppose specific candidates. Voting yes. Candidates no.
Two other features on our opinion page that may be confusing are called 'Another View' and 'Our View.'
Another View is an editorial picked up from another newspaper written by that publication's editorial board. We use a variety of newspapers from Texas, Louisiana or the nation. We try to stay Texas specific if possible and our staff enjoys using the Dallas Morning News and the Amarillo Globe News.
Our View are editorials written from our editorial board's point of view and include the opinions of those individuals. This board does not include any of our reporters who work diligently to keep their biases out of print.
We also print a daily political cartoon just cause they are funny. Once again, we try to alternate between conservative and liberal points of view.
If our readers have any questions, they can feel free to email or call. Our general email is newsmessenger@newsmessenger.com and 903-927-5962.