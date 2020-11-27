HALLSVILLE – Entering Friday’s regional playoff game against West Rusk, Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said his Wildcats were looking to pound the ball and eat up the clock in order to keep the ball out of the hands of the Raiders’ offense, and that’s exactly what happened as Waskom came away with the 56-14 win and punched its ticket to the next round.
“I think our kids just executed,” Keeling said. “I think they wanted to win and I think that we grinded it out just like we had talked about earlier. The defense played their butts off and got them into some long-distance situations that they didn’t want to be in and so therefore they were having to be predictable in throwing it and then not only that, we were able to play in front of the chains offensively.
“We were getting three, four, five yards early on first downs, so therefore we weren’t behind the chains. I just think that was a game plan and we executed it.”
Waskom finished the night with 406 yards, all of which came on the ground. DJ Feaster led the ground attack with nine carries for 125 yards. Detrich Byrd had 17 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Tesean Hamilton rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Markus Gonzalez had nine carries for 67 yards and one score. The Wildcats came away with 27 first downs and held the Raiders to 15.
West Rusk passed for 203 yards and rushed for 36 for a total of 239 yards offense. Andon Mata went 14-of-27 for 203 yards, two scores and one interception. Geremiah Smith caught six passes for 104 yards. Omarion Anthony had two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown and Will Jackson caught three passes for 24 yards and a score.
Waskom’s defense forced West Rusk to punt on the opening drive and its offense was in Raider territory before the Wildcats fumbled to give it back to West Rusk. Two plays later, West Rusk dropped the ball and it was recovered by Waskom to give the Wildcats another shot at the end zone. A 30-yard run by Hamilton put the Wildcats just two yards away from scoring the first points. Hamilton finished it off from there and punched in from two yards out to give the Wildcats their first lead of the day. Jose Meza tacked on the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 4:59 left in the first quarter.
Hamilton made his second trip to the end zone on another two-yard run to spread his team’s lead to 14-0 with 10:19 left in the second quarter.
The next score came on a seven-yard quarterback sneak by Gonzalez to put the Wildcats up 21-0 with 4:07 remaining in the first half.
Waskom’s defense took its turn to score when Mikeal Cooper rushed into the backfield untouched, brought Mata down to the ground and forced him to fumble in the process. The loose ball was recovered by Jayvis Jones for the scoop-and-score to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead with 3:19 left until halftime.
West Rusk threatened to score when Mata connected with Smith for a 57-yard gain to put the Raiders at the Waskom two-yard line. Waskom’s defense backed up West Rusk’s offense to the five-yard line and then forced a turnover on downs. Waskom then took a knee to bring their 28-0 lead into halftime.
The first possession of the second half lasted up until the 5:12-mark of the third quarter when Byrd punched it in from a yard out to give his team a 35-0 lead.
West Rusk avoided the shutout when Mata connected with Will Jackson for an 11-yard strike. Alexis Magallanes tacked on the extra point to make the score 35-7 with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
A 44-yard run by Feaster set up a one-yard touchdown run from Hamilton to give make the score 42-7 with 10 seconds remaining in the third.
The Raiders found the end zone one more time when Mata found Anthony for a 20-yard strike, cutting Waskom’s lead to 42-14 with 7:12 to play in the fourth quarter.
Byrd found the end zone on a 10-yard run to spread his team’s lead to 49-14 with 5:32 left. Waskom scored its second defensive touchdown of the night when Zay Thomas intercepted a pass and took it about 70 yards the other way for the touchdown, making the final score 56-14 with 44 seconds left.
The Wildcats advance to the fourth round of the playoffs will they will take on the winner of Elysian Fields vs. Paul Pewitt.