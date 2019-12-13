SHREVEPORT, La. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team was unable to match sixth-ranked Louisiana State University-Shreveport’s shooting in an 88-65 loss in a Red River Athletic Conference game on Thursday.
“LSU-Shreveport played well,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “We got to get better on the defensive end. I thought the guys came out and competed hard.”
The Wildcats (3-4, 1-1) were outshot 44.6 to 27.1 percent and 47.4 to 21.9 percent from 3-point territory. Taylan Grogan was the only Wildcat to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, hitting eight of 16 field goal attempts for 25 points. He was 4-for-7 from 3-point territory. Gregory Gallon followed with eight points. Devin Ellis led the team with 11 rebounds.
Wiley College only held a small lead in the first two minutes of the game. It missed 11 straight field goal attempts which allowed the Pilots to score 10 straight points. The Wildcats were unable to recover. LSU-Shreveport led by as many as 12. Wiley College made a push in the last five minutes of the first half. Gallon and Grogan hit 3-pointers to cut the margin to four. LSU-Shreveport pushed Wiley College’s deficit to nine at halftime.
“We had a nice run towards the end of the first half,” Campbell said. “We just have to maintain a high level of play for 40 minutes. If we can do that and put pressure on people it will bode better for us. We just have to go back to the drawing board and be ready to go for Saturday.”
In the second half, the Wildcats were unable to cut into the margin. The Pilots built their lead as high as 27. Wiley College will head to 12th-ranked LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.