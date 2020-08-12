Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 1
Wiley’s baseball team had played just 24 games when it got the major announcement that the plug was being pulled on the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wiley made the call to cancel its spring sports before most schools did, but the rest soon followed.
If there was a bright side to the baseball season ending early, it’s that the Wildcats finished with a winning record at 11-9.
The team opened the season with four straight wins and ended the season with a pair of come-from-behind victories.
The NAIA is not charging its spring athletes with a season of eligibility. Markus Garza and Austin Rotramel decided to move on after graduating and not return to for the spring of 2021. Luis Santiago and Demetrice Rudolph’s decisions are unknown.
Because spring sports were canceled, the Red River Athletic Conference did not put together an all-conference team.
The men’s and women’s track teams were only able to take part in one meet as they competed in the Jet Relays in Fort Worth on March 20.
Wiley’s fall sports for the 2020-21 season have been delayed, but spring sports are expected to be up and running as normal.