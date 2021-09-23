The Wiley College men’s cross country team will make its long awaited return when it competes at Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational on Friday and McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stampede on Saturday.
On Friday, the women will run a 5,000-meter race at 5:30 p.m. The men will run an 8,000-meter race. On Saturday, the women will run a 5,000-meter race and the men will run four miles.
The programs are running for the first time since 2017 when they competed in the Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Both teams will be led by LaMark Carter who is entering his second season as head track and field coach.
The men have two seniors, one junior and four freshmen. Junior Michael Lewis ran the 5,000-meter run in the team's only outdoor meet in 2020. Senior Jude Atwell ran on the track and field team in 2018 and 2019. Senior Reshaun Fridie competed in the long jump and triple jump. Joining them are Christian Brookins, Anthony Hickman, Joseph Levier III and Harold Overton III.
The women have one junior, one sophomore and two freshmen. Junior De Lisha Paul ran the 5,000-meter run in the team’s only outdoor meet in the 2020 season. She also competed in the mile and 800-meter run in two indoor meets. Sophomore Nia Daxon signed in 2020, she competed in basketball and track and field at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas. Freshmen Shakayla Carter and Darnee Williams round out the roster.