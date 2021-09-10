Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of junior Bryce Garrett from Bellaire.
Garrett transferred to Wiley College from Prairie View A&M University but did not play for them. He was a two-time First Team All-District selection at Bellaire High School and helped it win a district title in 2018.
In his junior season, he guided Bellaire to the area round. Garrett plans to play in the outfield and pitch.
“Bryce Garrett is a very speedy outfielder with gap-to-gap power,” said Nicholaus Strong, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. “We are looking for him to provide structure and leadership in the dugout.”
Garrett joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 — which was their first winning season since 2010.