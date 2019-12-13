SHREVEPORT, La. – The Wiley College women’s basketball team was unable to hold on to its first half lead in an 85-80 loss against Louisiana State University-Shreveport in a Red River Athletic Conference game on Thursday.
“The girls played extremely hard,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “It’s hard to win a game when we get called for 24 fouls and they only get called for 16. We were both attacking the basket. We also missed seven free throws. Although that doesn’t sound so bad, it can make a difference.”
LSU-Shreveport – which is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll - hit 18 of 21 free throw attempts. Wiley College lost the turnover battle by forcing 13 and giving up 22, which led to 18 points for the Pilots. It out-rebounded LSU-Shreveport 38-31, including 12-10 on the offensive glass, which led to 12 second chance points for the Wildcats.
Wiley College shot LSU-Shreveport out of its zone defense by hitting 10 of 19 shots in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers, to pull out to an eight-point lead. Armonie Lomax paced the offense with 18 points in the first half. She finished the game with 23. The Wildcats led by as many as 12 in the second quarter. In the final four-and-a-half minutes, they only made one of six shot attempts, turned the ball over three times and came up empty on a trip to the free throw line. This allowed the Pilots to cut the lead in half.
“We came out shooting the ball extremely well,” Stallings said. “I was excited but I knew they would make an adjustment and make us put the ball on the floor. I told them to keep attacking and get to the free throw line. We had 10 turnovers in the first half and 13 in the second. We can’t give the ball away that many times.”
The Wildcats struggled to keep possession of the ball as it had seven turnovers in the third quarter. They were only able to get up seven shots. LSU-Shreveport capitalized by hitting eight of 17 shots, including five from 3-point range. Wiley College fell behind with over six minutes remaining. They retook the lead on a 3-pointer by Lomax with 1:46 left in the third. Two turnovers allowed the Pilots to retake the lead, it wouldn’t relinquish.
Brianna Tolliver followed Lomax with 21 – marking her third game of scoring over 20 points. She added five rebounds and four assists. Foul trouble limited Tolliver to 24 minutes as she fouled out with 5:53 left in the game. Colby Hughes made her first start of the season and recorded her third straight double-digit performance with 12 points. Kayja Jackson recorded a career-high 10 rebounds.
Wiley College will visit LSU-Alexandria, which is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll at 2 p.m. Saturday.