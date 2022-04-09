Chris Rock appears at the the FX portion of theTelevision Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2020, left, and Will Smith appears at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022. Smith was banned from the Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years for slapping Rock onstage at Academy Awards. (AP Photo)