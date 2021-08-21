GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft, to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Facing a Green Bay defense that rested most of its starters, Wilson led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series. The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 49-yard line.
This represented a clear step forward for Wilson, who went 6 of 9 for 63 yards last week in a 12-7 preseason victory over the New Yok Giants. In that game, Wilson operated two drives that produced three points.
Corey Davis caught four passes from Wilson for 70 yards. Davis signed a three-contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.
The Packers didn’t play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.
That left Green Bay relying on Kurt Benkert, who made his first NFL start since the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth and final preseason game in 2018.
Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger and an interception. He engineered a 19-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that lasted over 10 minutes.
Resting Packers
The Packers didn’t dress 32 players for Saturday’s game, including nearly all their regulars. They had sat out 30 players in their preseason opener with Houston a week earlier.
One of the few regulars who played was linebacker Krys Barnes, who made a stop on third-and-1 to thwart a Jets drive.
Costly Week for the Jets
The injuries continue piling up for the Jets, who held two joint practices with the Packers here this week before Saturday’s exhibition game.
Defensive end Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon and backup safety Zane Lewis injured his knee in Thursday’s practice, knocking both players out for the rest of the season. Backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott was carted off the field Saturday with a knee injury, and linebacker Jarrad Davis hurt his ankle.
Jets backup quarterback Mike White left with a rib injury late in the third quarter.
Bills 41, Bears 15
CHICAGO (AP) — Even if it was a preseason game, Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gained possibly a small measure of satisfaction at Soldier Field on Saturday.
Trubisky led the Bills on four touchdown drives in their first four possessions against his former team in a 41-15 preseason victory over the Bears.
“It felt good to do it against these guys, but I’m also rooting for a lot of those guys on the other side and they’re still like family to me,” Trubisky said.
Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.
“I knew people would be talking about it and hyping it up, but it was just important for me to come out here and do my job and show my teammates that I could play well,” Trubisky said.
Trubisky’s TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.
Chicago GM Ryan Pace made Trubisky the second pick of the 2017 draft and he guided their offense during two playoff games in the past three years.
However, the Bears (1-1) decided not to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year contract option and let him leave in free agency after the 2020 season.
“I think I stopped being anxious about three or four days ago and I just felt really comfortable with the game plan, what all we were doing out there and my teammates had my back all week,” Trubisky said.