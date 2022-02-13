A pedestrian was killed Friday after Marshall Police say she was struck by two different vehicles, the first of which fled the scene, on FM 449 in Marshall.
Angela Reena Flamer, 50, of Marshall was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 3600 block of FM 449 in Marshall after police say she was struck by two different vehicles while walking down the roadway.
Marshall Police Lt. Len Ames said Saturday in a statement that investigators found evidence Flamer had first been struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene before she was struck by Thomas Earl Jackson, 78, of Marshall.
Jackson was arrested and placed in the Harrison County Jail on Friday a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Jackson remained jailed on Saturday on a bond of $75,000. Jackson has prior alcohol related arrests, according to the Harrison County Jail records.
Marshall police continue to search for the first vehicle involved in the hit and run that failed to stop and render aid to Flamer.
“Marshall police investigators are pursuing the evidence to identify the first vehicle and its driver,” Ames said Saturday. “This is a complex investigation that is ongoing, and we have no additional information to release currently.”
Marshall police are requesting anyone with information about the hit and run to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Flamer,” Ames said. “We are committed to obtaining justice for her and will follow every piece of evidence to do so.”